Longhorns Land Coveted Wyoming Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor

The Texas Longhorns landed a massive win through the transfer portal on Thursday

The Texas Longhorns have been busy on the recruiting trail this offseason from the traditional sense as well as in the transfer portal, and another important target has now committed to the program.

On Wednesday, coveted Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor visited the 40 Acres, before officially making his commitment to the Longhorns and signing on the dotted line on Thursday.

The Texas native was originally committed to Tennessee in the portal but had continued to take visits, most recently to Ole Miss.

Neyor has great size at 6'3" and he is coming off of a banner 2021 for the Cowboys, hauling in 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. 

His addition marks the second notable and productive pass-catcher to join the program through the portal, following Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley, who committed to UT after his visit over the weekend.

Texas offered the Fort Worth (Texas) Lamar product, who has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, just before the New Year. He originally picked Tennessee as his transfer destination on January 8.

Neyor joins the program at a position of great need as well, with the Longhorns struggling to find consistent pass-catching targets last season outside of freshman All-American Xavier Worthy and third-year wideout Jordan Whittington, who missed a good portion of the regular season with an injury.

