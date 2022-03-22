Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Defense
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns began their second spring football camp this, ushering in a plethora of speculation and expectations heading into next season.
On Tuesday, the Longhorns took the field for the first time, giving a brief look at the initial hierarchy at each position group, and setting up a host of questions on who could be battling for playing time this spring.
So who had the first crack with the first team for Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski?
We've already covered the offensive depth chart. Now, check out LonghornsCountry.com's full defensive spring depth chart observations below:
(As the spring progresses, some of these position groupings are likely to change.)
Jack 1: Alfred Collins OR Barryn Sorrell
Buck 1: Ovie Oghoufo OR DJ Harris Jr
Texas D-Line
It's going to be difficult to beat out Collins and Oghoufo for their respective starting positions. Oghoufo was tied for second on the team in sacks (two) while Collins carved out a steady role last season with four starts.
Sorrell has more on-field experience than Harris Jr. but both still have much to prove. Harris Jr. appeared in just two games while Sorrell saw action in six contests.
NT 1: Keondre Coburn
NT 2: T'Vondre Sweat
DT1: Moro Ojomo
DT 2: Vernon Broughton
The interior defensive line might be the best unit on Texas' defense heading into the 2022 season. Coburn, Sweat, and Ojomo are all returning as seniors.
Still, the overall production on defense is a work in progress, and it starts on the defensive line. All three players will look to maintain their roles from last season with Broughton continuing to carve his own.
LB1: DeMarvion Overshown OR Jaylan Ford
LB2: David Gbenda OR Devin Richardson
LB3: Jett Bush OR Jaden Hullaby
Overshown was the focal point of Texas' defense last season. He led the team in total tackles (74), fumble recoveries (two) and recorded two sacks. Ford had a quietly productive season behind Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer, registering the third-most tackles on the team (53) and the most tackles for loss (six).
Gbenda was a consistent presence in the front seven but only had one start in 11 games. That will certainly change this season.
Bush was a key depth piece for Kwiatkowski, while Hullaby redshirted all of last season. Both will look to earn increased roles headed deeper into spring.
CB1: D'Shawn Jamison AND Ryan Watts
CB2: Terrance Brooks OR Jaylon Guilbeau
Nickel: Jahdae Barron
Ryan Watts
Texas added some much-needed talent to the secondary through recruiting and the portal. Jamison will once again be the lead corner for his fifth and final season. Watts tied the Ohio State team lead for picks last season (two) despite only playing in three games. He's already getting starting reps on the outside.
Brooks and Guilbeau are two early enrollees that will gain a lot from reps in spring. Both are expected to contribute this season, with Brooks slated to be Texas' top freshman on defense.
Barron is still a bit of an unknown that showed signs of production last season in nine appearances. He could end up swapping time with Brooks at nickel, making for an interesting battle through spring practice.
S1: Anthony Cook OR Jerrin Thompson
S2: JD Coffey OR Morice Blackwell OR Kitan Crawford
Anthony Cook (11)
Jerrin Thompson
Anthony Cook
Cook is one of the team's most experienced defensive backs headed into 2022 and he's primed for another solid season. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a junior.
Thompson stared six games last season and should see a more consistent role with the transfer of BJ Foster. Coffey, Blackwell, and Crawford all split time at safety during the first of practice and will have to edge each other out as the offseason treads on.
