Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Offense

The Longhorns began spring practice on Tuesday, and we got our first look at the initial depth charts

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns began their second spring football camp this, ushering in a plethora of speculation and expectations heading into next season.

On Tuesday, the Longhorns took the field for the first time, giving a brief look at the initial hierarchy at each position group, and setting up a host of questions on who could be battling for playing time this spring.

So who had the first crack with the first team? Check out LonghornsCountry.com's full offensive spring depth chart observations below:

(As the spring progresses, some of these position groupings are likely to change.)

QB1: Hudson Card OR Quinn Ewers

QB3: Ben Ballard, Charles Wright

Hudson Card Quinn Ewers Maalik Murphy

Arguably the crowned jewel of the Longhorns 2022 signing class, Quinn Ewers comes to Austin by way of the transfer portal from Ohio State. Ewers was originally committed to the Longhorns last year under Tom Herman, but eventually switched gears and went to Ohio State, reclassifying to the 2021 class, and enrolling early.

Ewers immediately became the most decorated incoming quarterback talent since Vince Young in 2002, finishing his high school career as the unanimous No. 1 ranked quarterback in both the 2022 class and the 2021 class after his reclassification.

While Ewers will have the edge in the talent department over the rest of the field in the quarterback competition, Hudson Card will have the edge in the experience department.

In the first practice, both Ewers and Card ran with the first team, with Card getting the first crack at the reps. Despite what many believe, this will be a close battle throughout the camp. Sarkisian will give both quarterbacks an equal opportunity to win the job.

Murphy did not participate in the first practice due to an ankle issue.

RB1: Bijan Robinson

RB2: Roschon Johnson

RB3: Keilan Robinson

RB4: Jaydon Blue

RB5: Jonathon Brooks

Bijan Robinson Roschon Johnson Keilan Robinson

Who would've guessed?

If there's one thing we can be certain about for Texas football in 2022, it's that Robinson will be the centerpiece of the offense.

In the first spring practice, that was the case, with Robinson running with the first team, Roschon Johnson with the second team, and Keilan Robinson, Jaydon Blue, and Jonathan Brooks filling out the rest of the reps.

First Team WRs - Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor

Second Team WRs - Casey Cain, Kelvontay Dixon, Marcus Washington

Xavier Worthy Jordan Whittington Isaiah Neyor

Xavier Worthy enters his second year with the Longhorns as one of the top wide receiver threats in the country. With stability at quarterback and along the offensive line, as well as the added threat of Isaiah Neyor on the outside, Worthy could be in line for an even bigger 2022.

On Day 1, Worthy, Neyor, and Jordan Whittington ran with the first team, while Marcus Washington Casey Cain and Kelvonte Dixon filled out the second unit. Troy Omerie, who is still recovering from the injury that kept him out last season, worked with the trainers on the side.

TE1 Ja'Tavion Sanders OR Gunnar Helm

TE2 Jahleel Billingsley OR Brayden Liebrock

Ja'Tavion Sanders Gunnar Helm Jahleel Billingsley

One of the more interesting battles to watch this spring will be at the tight end spot, where the Longhorns will have three players battling for the starting job.

On Day 1, sophomore Ja'Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm alternated with the first team, while Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley split second-team reps with Brayden Liebrock.

First Team OL - LT Andrej Karic, LG Junior Angilau, C Jake Majors, RG Hayden Connor, RT Christian Jones

Second Team OL - LT Jaylen Garth, LG Max Merrill, C Logan Parr, RG Cole Hutson, RT Michael Balis OR Chad Wolf

Andrej Karic Junior Angilau Christian Jones

On Tuesday, the first-team offensive line was Andrej Karic at left tackle, Junior Angilau at left guard, Jake Majors at center, Hayden Connor at right guard, and Christian Jones at the other tackle spot. for the second team o-line, Hutson was lined up at right guard, with Jaylen Garth at left tackle, Max Merrill at left guard, and Logan Parr as the backup center.

Based on the initial look at the personnel, it is easy to see where the Longhorns' historic 2022 offensive line signing class can fit in once they arrive on campus, particularly in the second team.

