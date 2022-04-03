After his 179-yard outing to close out 2021, Roschon Johnson is looking for an expand role this spring

Every superhero — or, in this case, superstar — needs a sidekick. In more ways than one, Texas running back Roschon Johnson was much more than just the No. 2 behind Bijan Robinson.

Prior to the season finale victory over Kansas State, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called Johnson one of the leaders of the roster. He was a vocal presence in the locker room and somewhat of an extra coach in the huddle when taking handoffs.

Johnson doesn't take the words of a Sark as a compliment, but rather a duty. And after his 179-yard performance against the Wildcats, his role has grown; both in the locker room and on the field.

"If that's the title everyone thinks, I'm more than happy with that," Johnson said.

Johnson doesn't feel different after his outing last November. He's already earned the respect and coaches but certainly thinks the highlight moment of his collegiate career showcased it.

Games like those draw attention from not just NFL scouts, but scouts from other programs. After Texas failed to finish above .500, there was speculation that Johnson had played his last down in a Longhorns' uniform.

Would he transfer? Would he go pro? Plenty of runners have shown success with limited carries in college. Instead, he sat down and looked at the future of the program.

"The team can only get better," Johnson said. "I feel like me staying was just a reflection of me just being there for the team and doing what we need to win here."

Maybe another year in Sark's offensive personnel will help the Longhorns get back to their winning ways. The running back role has always been an influential part of where the second-year coach has found success.

In his two seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Sarkisian's offense featured a similar concept to Robinson and Johnson. Najee Harris was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, but Brian Robinson Jr. tallied over 400 yards and scored at least five touchdowns in both years.

Last season. Robinson surpassed 1,100 yards in eight games and scored 11 touchdowns. Johnson finished with 569 yards and five scores.

Unlike Brian Robinson Jr., who became the feature back for Alabama this past fall, Johnson's time at Texas is coming to end this fall. It's not only a pivotal year for the running back's draft stock, but also for the program.

Texas hasn't suffered back-to-back losing seasons since 2015-16. Coaches don't last in Austin with consistent sub .500 records. Just ask Charlie Strong.

Johnson is excited to be back with Robinson, saying how they both find ways to push each other in the weight room and on the field.

"We're both competitors," Johnson said. "When it comes to competition in the offseason, we do a great job of competing against each other in drills or running certain plays.

"It's how we bounce off each other."

Robinson, who likely is entering his final season with the program, is also viewed as a leader. The running back room is one of the more veteran areas on the roster.

Johnson will hold Robinson accountable on the way to better results. Like any partner, Robinson will do the same.

"We've been put in a position to do that," Johnson said of the leadership role. "I feel like we've taken advantage of it so far."

