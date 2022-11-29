Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: Moving Forward, Longhorns Can't Put Their 'Fate in Somebody Else's Hands'

While the Longhorns went 8-4, Steve Sarkisian hopes to not let conference championship hopes rest on other teams in the future.

After Steve Sarkisian's first year as the coach of the Texas Longhorns, in which they went a disappointing 5-7, some doubted if he was the one to turn things around at Texas. 

Now, though, one year later the Longhorns finished the season with an 8-4 record and seemingly miles ahead of where they were this time last year. 

As well, the Longhorns found themselves in contention for a Big 12 championship game appearance all the way to the very end. Unfortunately for them, though, their fate rested in the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks which did not go their way. 

Of course, Texas would undoubtedly have loved to make the Big 12 championship game, in the future Sarkisian hopes to not have those hopes rest outside of his locker room.

“You never want to put your fate in somebody else’s hands," Sarkisian said. "You want to control your own fate and we didn’t do that.” 

“Moving forward as a program, we need to ensure that we don’t put our faith in somebody else’s hands. That’s the biggest thing I came out of Saturday night when that day was done.”

Now, the Longhorns await Selection Sunday to see which bowl game they'll make and who their opponent will be. 

Moving forward, though, Sarkisian has seemingly turned things around in Austin and has the Longhorns on the path to competing for conference championships once again.

