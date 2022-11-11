'Nothing Like Experience' For QB Quinn Ewers Says Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian

The hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers entering the season was astronomical, and when you're one of the highest-rated recruits in recent memory it's hard for it not to be.

While Ewers at times has lived up to the hype, he's also shown that he is still a freshman as well. This was exceedingly evident against Oklahoma State, when Ewers completed only 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

No, Ewers didn't play well against Oklahoma State in the Longhorns' 41-31 loss, but Steve Sarkisian believes that despite that he still gained valuable experience to learn from.

"As a young player and as a young quarterback, there’s nothing like experience," Sarkisian said. "There’s nothing like being exposed to different scenarios in-game, being exposed to different defenses, being exposed to tough times, being exposed to good times."

To Ewers' credit, which Sarkisian acknowledged, he didn't let the one rough outing against Oklahoma State keep him down as he came back and played well against Kansas State.

"I give Quinn a lot of credit. I thought he bounced backed well," Sarkisian said. "I thought he handled road game adversity much better against Kansas State."

"Didn’t think for a second he was shell-shocked or nervous or anything like that coming off of Oklahoma State. He handled himself really well."

Now, Ewers is preparing for arguably the biggest game of his college career with the undefeated No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs coming to town. If he can take the lessons he's learned from the two tough road tests he's faced, then the Longhorns could be in store for a big night on Saturday.

