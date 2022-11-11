Skip to main content

'Nothing Like Experience' For QB Quinn Ewers Says Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian discussed how Quinn Ewers has gained valuable experience over the Longhorns' last two road games.

The hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers entering the season was astronomical, and when you're one of the highest-rated recruits in recent memory it's hard for it not to be. 

While Ewers at times has lived up to the hype, he's also shown that he is still a freshman as well. This was exceedingly evident against Oklahoma State, when Ewers completed only 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. 

No, Ewers didn't play well against Oklahoma State in the Longhorns' 41-31 loss, but Steve Sarkisian believes that despite that he still gained valuable experience to learn from. 

"As a young player and as a young quarterback, there’s nothing like experience," Sarkisian said. "There’s nothing like being exposed to different scenarios in-game, being exposed to different defenses, being exposed to tough times, being exposed to good times."

To Ewers' credit, which Sarkisian acknowledged, he didn't let the one rough outing against Oklahoma State keep him down as he came back and played well against Kansas State.

"I give Quinn a lot of credit. I thought he bounced backed well," Sarkisian said. "I thought he handled road game adversity much better against Kansas State."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bijan robinson 422
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson Heisman Talk? Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares His Thoughts

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has Heisman-level talent. But ...

By Zach Dimmitt
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns are not only entering their biggest game of the season, but also the biggest recruiting weekend as well

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs Ticket Prices On High Side

It's a premium price to get into Saturday's highly-anticipated game between Texas and TCU.

By Matthew Postins

"Didn’t think for a second he was shell-shocked or nervous or anything like that coming off of Oklahoma State. He handled himself really well."

Now, Ewers is preparing for arguably the biggest game of his college career with the undefeated No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs coming to town. If he can take the lessons he's learned from the two tough road tests he's faced, then the Longhorns could be in store for a big night on Saturday. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

bijan robinson 422
Football

Bijan Robinson Heisman Talk? Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares His Thoughts

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has Heisman-level talent. But ...

By Zach Dimmitt
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns are not only entering their biggest game of the season, but also the biggest recruiting weekend as well

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs Ticket Prices On High Side

It's a premium price to get into Saturday's highly-anticipated game between Texas and TCU.

By Matthew Postins
chris beard gonzaga 42
Football

Longhorns' Chris Beard Sees Bout vs. Gonzaga as Win-Win: 'We Don't Lose These Games'

Regardless of the outcome, Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard will be pleased with his team on Wednesday against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

By Zach Dimmitt
GettyImages-1244532476
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Staff Predictions for Week 11

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 11 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
dillon mitchell 4332
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Breeze Past Houston Christian, Get Set for Bout with No. 2 Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns moved to 2-0 Thursday night following a blowout win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

By Zach Dimmitt
Carr Beard
Men's Basketball

No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns are looking to get off to a 2-0 start on Thursday night.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 43
Men's Basketball

Longhorns vs. Houston Christian: 3 Things to Watch For

The No.12 Texas Longhorns welcome Houston Christian as their final tuneup game before Gonzaga.

By Adam Glick