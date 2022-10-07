Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Need to 'Focus On Us' Ahead of Red River Showdown

It can be easy to get lost in the pageantry that is the Red River Showdown.

One of the most historic rivalries in college football played at a neutral site with the stadium split right down the middle between the burnt orange and white of Texas Longhorns fans and the crimson and cream of Oklahoma Sooners fans.

For the Longhorns, avoiding getting lost in the sights of the game will be paramount if they want to avoid yet another loss to Oklahoma. Coach Steve Sarkisian echoed this sentiment, as he stressed the importance of Texas staying focused on Saturday.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the opponent. It’s easy to get caught up in the fanfare, the rivalry, the stadium — which I do," Sarkisian said. "I want our guys to enjoy it, but in the end, we need to focus on us and we need to be enamored with what we do.”

With the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorn offense should be firing at all cylinders, while the defense hopes to contain a fast-paced and high-tempo Oklahoma offense.

Of course, this is the Red River Showdown, so records and history can be thrown out the window once the game kicks off. If the Longhorns can remain focused and not get lost in the game atmosphere, they could finally end their losing streak to Oklahoma and pick up some momentum in Big 12 play.

