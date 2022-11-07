Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders' Breakout Season 'Huge For Our Offense'

The Texas Longhorns entered the season with no shortage of weapons to work with on offense in Steve Sarkisian's second year at the helm. From receiver Xavier Worthy and running back Bijan Robinson to the transfer portal additions of receiver Isaiah Neyor and quarterback Quinn Ewers, the talent was obvious.

However, Neyor tore his ACL prior to the season and there was suddenly a question as to who would serve as Texas' second receiving option.

It became clear in the Longhorns' first game who that target would become, as Ewers connected with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for 85 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Sarkisian had plenty of praise for the second-year tight end following the 34-27 win over Kansas State.

“I think JT is playing really good football for a second year in college for a guy who was in a lower role last year in special teams," Sarkisian said. "It’s huge for our offense. Historically for me, the tight end has been an impactful guy in our system.

"It’s a challenging position in our system because we ask him to do so much.”

Sanders' 450 receiving yards are the fifth most for a Longhorns tight end in school history, and he is only 188 yards away from breaking that record. The Longhorns (6-3) are bowl eligible for the first time under Sarkisian and back in the Big 12 race.

