Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Kelvin Banks Decommits from Oregon

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

DECEMBER 6, 6:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas -- or even America -- is back on the recruiting market.

Kelvin Banks, the in-state star offensive tackle long committed to Oregon, has backed off of the pledge. The news came hours after Duck head coach Mario Cristobal elected to leave Oregon for his alma mater, Miami, as its new head coach Monday.

Banks announced the news via social media.

Banks, who is likely to be considering Texas, Texas A&M and others, is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in the SI99 rankings. He last visited Texas unofficially for the Kansas game in mid-November.

DECEMBER 6, 9:10 AM UPDATE

In search of a major playmaker for the 2023 class, the Texas Longhorns have hit the recruiting trail hard in recent weeks.

On Sunday, some of that work paid off, with one of the top players in the 2023 class, Longview (TX) wide receiver Jalen Hale, adding the Longhorns to his list of finalists.

Alongside the Longhorns, Hale listed Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M among his finalists.

DECEMBER 5, 5:45 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns have officially completed their visit with the former No. 1 QB in the 2022 class Quinn Ewers, following an in-home meeting with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Ewers, who reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled early with Ohio State entered his name into the transfer portal last week.

Per reports, Ewers is now currently on a visit to Texas Tech and will visit TCU on Monday.

DECEMBER 3, 2:11 PM UPDATE

In search of a significant amount of help along the offensive front, the Texas Longhorns have been hitting the recruiting trail hard for a few key prospects at all positions on the line.

And that hard work has been paying off, with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) interior offensive lineman Earnest Greene naming the Longhorns amongst his top 10. Greene also had Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State on his list of finalists.

Greene, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 9 interior offensive lineman, is the latest elite offensive lineman to add the Longhorns to his list of finalists, along with Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry (Texas, A&M, and OU), and Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) tackle Malik Agbo (Texas, OU, Miami, and Auburn).

Oddly enough, Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy specifically referenced all three of these offensive linemen, along with Bowie (Arlington, TX) tackle/guard Devon Campbell, to Longhornscountry.com in a recent interview, and that he has focused his efforts on recruiting them to. the 40 Acres.

Vitals: 6'5", 335 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Recruiting: Considering Ohio State, Texas, Arizona, others

Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule.

DECEMBER 2, 7:50 PM UPDATE

One of Texas's greatest weaknesses was protecting the quarterback. The Longhorns will have the chance to improve if they can receive a commitment from elite OL Kam Dewberry.

Dewberry announced his final three on Thursday night including the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies and Longhorns.

DECEMBER 2, 12:50 PM UPDATE

Texas still has a chance for Harold Perkins.

It's not speculation or even scoop, but from the elite linebacker recruit himself. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Park star announced the news Thursday via social media.

In addition to Texas, where he has spent considerable time this fall, Texas A&M and LSU also remain under consideration. The senior star out of the Lone Star State will make a final decision public at the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game on January 2.

Texas still has a top 10 recruiting class of 2022 despite losing several commitments at the end of November.

DECEMBER 2, 11:10 AM UPDATE

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2023 cornerback Daylen Austin. At six-foot-one, the California product has garnered interest across the country throughout the past year.

Austin currently holds offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and USC.

DECEMBER 1, 6:26 PM UPDATE

2022 Texas QB Target Devin Brown has officially found a new home, after committing to Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown will immediately begin to compete with his former fellow 2022 classmate Quinn Ewers, who reclassified and enrolled early with the Buckeyes this past spring.

Alongside the Buckeyes and the Rebels, Brown was also heavily considering the University of Texas as a destination and had offers from Arizona State, Arizona, USC, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.

DECEMBER 1, 1:20 PM UPDATE

Texas Longhorns coaches Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee and Terry Joseph will reportedly be making their way to Louisiana on Thursday to visit with the Longhorns top target in the 2023 class, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

LSU's Jake Peetz and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will also travel to meet Manning on Wednesday.

This will be the second time that Sarkisian has visited Manning in New Orleans after Sark took a visit to Isidore Newman for one of Manning's games in October.

The Longhorns have long been thought to be in a good position with Manning, with Texas and Georgia reportedly the two favorites for his per Brooks Austin of Dawgs daily.

One of the reasons for that good position is Milwee, who serves as the Longhorns quarterbacks coach, and has an excellent relationship with Manning.

“I like (Milwee) a lot,” Manning told 247Sports last spring. “I can relate to him because he’s younger. It seems like we’re friends almost. I like him a lot. He’d be a cool guy to get to play for. Hopefully, he doesn’t get too many job offers and he stays there. He’s a good guy. I really like everyone I’ve met and have enjoyed building relationships and meeting different guys.”

Manning will not make a decision until next spring at the earliest, in a process that could very well last into the Summer.

December 1, 10:00 AM UPDATE

Since the departure of Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have had many decommits and transfers leave the program.

One of those commits, Xavion Brice, met with Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks on Tuesday afternoon. Following the meeting, the ATH is now set to visit Texas on Dec. 10.

Brice scored 12 touchdowns and three interceptions during his senior year at Seguin High School (Arlington, TX).

NOVEMBER 29, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Texas has lost multiple verbal commitments of late, but could it bounce back with a flip of its own?

Several UT pledges have been hinting at a flip since the weekend and a top target spent time connecting with Maalik Murphy, Justice Finkley and other future Longhorns early Monday morning.

Kobie McKinzie had been committed to Oklahoma for nearly two years before issuing a decommitment late Sunday night as the Lincoln Riley to USC news became official. He is one of six Sooner pledges, between the class of 2022 and 2023, to back off of a pledge to play in Norman over the first 24 hours of the shocking move being made.

A Lubbock (Texas) Lubbock-Cooper standout linebacker, McKinzie was once committed to local Texas Tech as a young high school player.

NOVEMBER 27, 4:30 PM UPDATE

Texas' class of 2022 took another hit over the weekend. After losing running back pledge Jamarion Miller on Thanksgiving, it lost California linebacker commitment Eoghan Kerry on Saturday.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout issued the statement on social media amid rivalry weekend.

The senior, listed at 6'3", 225 pounds, initially picked Texas over double-digit options back in August. Utah has offered since the pledge while UCLA, Arizona, Colorado and others were previously in the mix.

Kerry has helped Mater Dei to its No. 1 prep ranking nationally, fresh off of a Southern Section championship win over rival Servite.

Texas now stands at 20 football commitments in the class of 2022 cycle.

NOVEMBER 26, 6:30 PM UPDATE

Alabama raided Texas in the 2021 recruiting cycle, signing seven from the Lone Star State. It hasn't had nearly as much success in the 2022 cycle, but it snagged a big one over the holiday weekend.

Jamarion Miller, the Tyler (Texas) Legacy running back who had been committed to Texas football since June, flipped his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Miller took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in October and announced his decision to leave the Longhorn recruiting class was final.

Texas now sits with just one running back on board in the class of 2022 in SI99 recruit Jaydon Blue.

NOVEMBER 24, 6:30 PM UPDATE

Texas Longhorns 2022 quarterback target Devin Brown has de-committed from USC, just one week before the end of the 2022 season, and less than one month from the early signing period.

Brown visited the 40 Acres for the Longhorns 57-56 loss to Kansas and has been a major emphasis for the Longhorns despite the presence of Maalik Murphy on the commitment list.

NOVEMBER 22, 10:00 AM UPDATE

Evan Stewart, from a perception standpoint, may be the most important recruit in the country for Texas football.

The in-state wide receiver, who is also a track star, was once committed to the program and has frequented campus since decommitting. He was at Alabama over the weekend and continues to consider UT, Texas A&M and others.

Stewart told 247Sports he may need more time to make a final decision.

“I wasn’t planning on the 15th,” Stewart said.

There is no timetable for a final decision relative to the Early Signing Period opening December 15. Stewart still has multiple official visits at his disposal should his recruitment extend into next year. The traditional signing window opens February 2, 2022.

Could a delay in this recruitment be good or bad news for UT?

NOVEMBER 19, 1:00 PM UPDATE

Despite the loss to Kansas, the recruiting visitor weekend was huge at Texas for the overtime game, and more information continues to come out following the trips for many of the top names in attendance.

There is no doubt the offensive line is where some of the top targets remain for Steve Sarkisian and company, and at least from a social media perspective, the time Kam Dewberry spent in Austin went over well.

The massive linema has been active in the week gone by, including interactions with UT coaches and assistants, before providing a look at his photo shoot on Friday.

The Humble (Texas) Atascocita offensive lineman is one of the best in the country, ranking as its No. 78 overall recruit per Sports Illustrated. The senior is considering programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M in addition to UT.

The weekend in Austin was his final official visit, he reports.

Early National Signing Day is December 15, the first day recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent.

NOVEMBER 16, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Some poked fun at a video recorded by SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins laughing at the Texas vs. Kansas game, but the on-field product put forth by the Longhorns isn't as big a deal as fans think.

After the visit, Perkins told On3 that he wasn't tied to the current success of the program on Saturdays.

“No, the struggles haven’t hurt,” Perkins said. “Only because the staff just got there this year. You can’t put that on them. The staff is real. Texas fans are crazy. The city is crazy. I love crazy people.”

The Cypress (Texas) Cy Park star, ranked as the nation's No. 37 prospect regardless of position and of course one of the most coveted in Texas in the class of 2022, has visited Austin three times this fall alone.

Texas A&M and LSU are viewed as the primary competition for Perkins, who appears to be in no rush to make a final decision. The new hire in Baton Rouge will likely have a shot to make a final pitch to one of the Lone Star State's best before the Early Signing Period opens up on December 15.

NOVEMBER 15, 2:30 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns are in desperate need of offensive line help in the upcoming 2022 recruiting class, and on Monday, one of their top targets, Malik Agbo announced the plans for his decision.

The Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) offensive tackle not only confirmed his decision plans, however but also confirmed the Longhorns amongst his finalists.

Agbo was in Auburn visiting the Auburn Tigers this past weekend.

NOVEMBER 12, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas' recruiting weekend with Kansas in town just got bigger. As we get closer to kick off, multiple reports confirm a few primary targets will be back in Austin.

In the class of 2022 alone, within state lines, elite offensive linemen Devon Campbell, Kam Dewberry, and Cameron Williams will each be among the visitors at the 40 Acres. Campbell and Dewberry are members of the SI99 national ranking, still undecided at this time.

Williams is a longtime Oregon football commitment, but he has been considering a few other programs along the way. This confirms Texas' inclusion in the race for him down the stretch.

Any combination of Longhorn signees from the top remaining offensive line prospects within state lines would be big individual wins on the trail, but also address perhaps the biggest non-quarterback need in the college football recruiting class of 2022.

NOVEMBER 11, 4:00 PM UPDATE

One of the top tight-ends in the 2023 class Walker Lyons announced his top 11 schools on Thursday.

Ole Miss currently sit in prime position to land Lyons. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will continue recruiting Lyons going into the near future.

NOVEMBER 11, 9:40 AM UPDATE

Look who is coming back to Austin.

As the Longhorns look to bounce back at home against Kansas this weekend, plenty of top recruits in the class of 2022 and well beyond will be in attendance.

In the class of 2023, a familiar name will be back at DKR, in the form of Rueben Owens.

The junior out of El Campo (Texas) High School is of course a one-time Texas football commitment who Steve Sarkisian and company would love to get back into the fold. The running back originally committed to UT in February, but backed off of the pledge in June.

Owens burst onto the scene with a gaudy 2020 campaign and he has been even better as a junior, already over the 2,000-yard rushing mark in 10 games. Not only has he scored 36 touchdowns to this point, but he's averaged 13.3 yards per carry along the way.

Texas A&M, Alabama and others are also pursuing arguably the top running back in the 2023 cycle.

NOVEMBER 7, 3:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, one of the top defensive lineman in the 2023 class David Hicks Jr. included Texas in his top 11 schools.

As a three-sport athlete, Hicks possesses unique quickness and physical dominance to establish success in the next level. Texas A&M currently leads the race to land Hicks.

NOVEMBER 3, 8:15 AM UPDATE:

Arch Manning will focus on his high school football team for the rest of 2021. He took his last unofficial game visit over the weekend, to Clemson, wrapping up a busy fall of trips to college campuses.

The 2023 recruit's head coach at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart, connected with Fan Nation sister site All Clemson for more, all but confirming the timeline for the phenom's college commitment.

"I think ideally you'd like to maybe get it done by the spring but he's not holding himself to any sort of timetable," Stewart said. "I think he's not going to rush anything. I think for him, it's all about the process of really being thorough and really all about the right fit. Like he always says, when you know, you'll know."

At this point it shouldn't surprise to see the family doing its due diligence before making the critical verbal commitment decision. A lot can and will change in the coming months.

"I think he's just really being mature about it," Stewart added. "He's not gonna rush and he's gonna be sure he makes the right choice for himself. He takes his role seriously. And commitment is something that he's just had. It's a commitment to attend the university and it's not something that he takes lightly."

Plenty remains to be seen in the most hyped recruitment in recent college football history, one Ole Miss is of course in the thick of. Manning has now taken unofficial game visits to Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and now Clemson. Schools like LSU and SMU have been linked to the junior, too, though his camp has never put out a list of favorites.

Don't expect Manning, who doesn't use social media and has a private Instagram account, to drop a conventional list of favorites.

With the timeline pretty firm into next year, Manning won't make a call until all the coaching carousel dust settles beyond December, where he will have a better idea of exactly who he is likely to play for at the next level.

Does the timeline help or hurt Steve Sarkisian and Texas' chances at the generational talent?

NOVEMBER 2, 5:00 PM UPDATE

On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to recent TCU decommit Matthew Golden.

This is the second player separating with the Horned Frogs since the departure of head coach Gary Patterson. In 2021, Golden caught 63 catches for 1,125 yards with 9 touchdowns (10 games).

NOVEMBER 1, 4:20 PM UPDATE

The top offensive line prospect in the Lone Star State will soon see Austin.

According to Nick Harris of 247Sports, Devon Campbell will visit Texas on an official basis in two weeks, when the Kansas Jayhawks are in town.

The Arlington (Texas) Bowie standout is ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit nationally by Sports Illustrated, checking in as the No. 22 overall recruit in the class of 2022.

Campbell has already taken official visits to Alabama, Oklahoma and USC this year and LSU looks to be in position to receive the final multi-day say from the Texan. Those programs, along with UT, make up the senior's top five, originally released this summer.

Steve Sarkisian's staff re-offered Campbell, who also plays defensive line at times on Friday nights, not long after taking the job, in late January of this year.

OCTOBER 23 4:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have offered 2022 elite receiver Antonio Williams.

South Carolina and Ole Miss currently appear to be the favorites to land Williams currently.

OCTOBER 21 1:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 DL Recruit Kelby "Showtime" Collins names Texas in his final eight schools.

Other schools in the running are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

October 18, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Sunday, 2023 prospect Ashton Cozart included the Texas Longhorns in his top six schools.

The Texas native receiver is also considering Alabama, TCU, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M. Cozart has been watching from afar and seems to be impressed with Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy.

October 15, 8:00 PM UPDATE: On Friday, elite defensive end Khurtiss Perry narrowed his list down to five schools.

The 2022 Alabama native included the Tide, Clemson, Aubur, Central Florida along with the Longhorns.

October 12, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite offensive tackle Malik Agbo announced his official visit date this upcoming week.

Agbo will take in the Oklahoma State matchup set for Saturday morning in Austin. Amid recent struggles on the offensive line, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood will do everything in their power to persuade Agbo to choose the Longhorns.

Agbo is also currently considering LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and Miami.

SEPTEMBER 30, 12:00 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to 2024 ATH Derrick McFall on Thursday.

As quarterback and cornerback, McFall possesses unique speed and will continue to garner interest in the near future.

SEPTEMBER 29, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns extended a scholarship offer to elite 2023 cornerback Caleb Downs.

The three-sport athlete has received many offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and numerous others. In 2020, Downs recoreded 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.

SEPTEMBER 25, 6:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he had received an offer from the University of Texas.

Raiola currently holds numerous offers including Georgia, Baylor, Florida State and now the Longhorns to name a few. The prospect was present during Saturday's big 70-35 Texas win over Texas Tech.

SEPTEMBER 22, 4:00 PM UPDATE: Elite 2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is set to visit the Forty Acres this upcoming weekend.

As the younger brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product remains a prime target for Texas going into the near future. Uiagalelei will be in attendance for the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

SEPTEMBER 21, 7:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2024 linebacker Colin Simmons.

Simmons currently holds offers from Marshall, Michigan State and Southern Methodist University. The stock of Simmons is steadily rising as he continues to receive offers.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. revealed his top 12 schools including the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside the Horns, Hill also named some other prestigious universities including Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU.

SEPTEMBER 8, 1:23 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed amongst the finalists for arguably the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 class, Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA) offensive tackle, Kayden Proctor.

Alongside the Horns, Proctor also named Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M in his final grouping.

SEPTEMBER 6, 3:11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James (LA) wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-4 on Monday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Louisiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, and Georgia in his top-4.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2:30 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Alabama native defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced his commitment date.

Finkley is set to make the decision on Thursday, September 9th and will most likely come down to Texas and Alabama.

September 4, 7:30 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Johntay Cook announced that he's down to 12 schools including the Longhorns.

Cook included some other prominent universities including Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Expect to continue seeing Cook rise the ladder of the 2023 recruiting class.

