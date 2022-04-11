Skip to main content

Longhorns Transfer Target Ochaun Mathis Sets Decision Date

The Longhorns are looking to add pass-rushing help to the roster, and TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis could be the answer

In desperate need of improving their defensive front in the 2022 season, Texas Longhorns hit the transfer portal hard, looking for difference makers. 

On Monday, one of the best pass rushers in the transfer market, former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, announced that he will be making his final decision at the end of this month. 

He will be choosing between the Longhorns, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC.

Mathis entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season and was immediately projected to land in Austin.

Mathis had 135 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in his career at TCU. Mathis had a career-high nine sacks in 2020.

Mathis could be the second Power Five transfer on the defensive side of the ball to come to the Longhorns this offseason after former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts signed to the program in December. 

The Longhorns also landed quarterback Quinn Ewers on Early Signing Day, who is expected to take over the starting job under center next season. 

If the Longhorns are able to land Mathis and put him alongside pass rusher Ovie Oghoufo, they would have two impact players on the edge in a defense that struggled to get after the passer in 2021. 

Whether or not Mathis ends up in Austin, however,  the Longhorns are still going to be major players in the transfer portal as the offseason progresses.

