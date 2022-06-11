Longhorns Jahleel Billingsley Ranked Among Top 10 Tight Ends For 2022

There are high expectations for new Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley in 2022 as he reunites with Steve Sarkisian.

On Thursday, On3 released their list of the top 10 impact tight ends ahead of the 2022 football season.

Texas Longhorns transfer TE Jahleel Billingsley was ranked as the fifth tight end on the list.

Billingsley shined as a sophomore at Alabama under former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. His size, speed, and catch radius presented matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. In his last seven games in 2020, Billingsley caught 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Once Sarkisian left to become the head coach of Texas, Alabama hired Bill O’Brien, the former Texans head coach, to be their new offensive coordinator. O’Brien did not use Billingsley correctly in 2021.

Billingsley was often locked on the line of scrimmage as a blocker. In order for Billingsley to fully utilize his unique skill set, he needs to be flexed out wide where he can create mismatches with defenders.

Billingsley transferred to Texas so that he could reunite with Steve Sarkisian who he knows will maximize his potential as a flex-tight end.

With Billingsley back in his favorable offensive system, his ceiling is sky-high in 2022. NFL Draft scouts took notice of Billingsley in 2020 when he was playing under Sarkisian. If Billingsley and Sarkisian can pick up where they left off in 2020, Billingsley should hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Billingsley will make his debut as a Longhorn when Texas hosts UL-Monroe on September 3rd.

