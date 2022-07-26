Longhorns 2022 Season Preview: Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 8 matchup on October 22. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings.
The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by a one-score game, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater this year might be the Longhorns' most formidable challenge in Big 12 play.
Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and also ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 in Big 12)
Head coach: Mike Gundy
Gundy has had a winning season at Oklahoma State in 16 out of his 17 seasons at the helm in Stillwater. As he enters his 18th season, he’s the winningest head coach in the history of the program with 149 career wins. In his tenure, Gundy has won or shared the Big 12 title twice, including making the Big 12 title game last season.
Offensive Scheme: Air Raid
Defensive Set: 4-2-5
Last season, Oklahoma State was middle of the pack in the Big 12 offensively. A major factor who could improve that this season is Redshirt Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders. He returns to the Cowboys as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 quarterback. Oklahoma State was fifth in the conference in total offensive yards per (417.4).
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Spencer Sanders
RB Dominic Richardson
WR-X Braydon Johnson
WR-Z Jayden Bray
WR-Slot Brennan Presley
TE Braden Cassity
LT Caleb Etienne
LG Cole Birmingham
C Preston Wilson
RG Hunter Woodard
RT Jake Springfield
The 2021 Cowboys were known for their elite defense, ranking first in the Big 12 in fewest total yards (297.9). That elite defensive pedigree might take a hit in 2022 but the Cowboys still should remain elite up front. They also welcome in new defensive coordinator Derek Mason from Auburn.
The Cowboys' defensive line of scrimmage dominated the conference last year ranking first in sacks with 55. Much of that same unit will mostly be coming back in 2022.
Projected defensive starters:
DE Brock Martin
DT Sione Asi
DT Brenden Evers
Edge Colin Oliver
LB Xavier Benson
LB Mason Cobb
CB Korie Black
CB Jabbar Muhammad
S Thomas Harper
S Jayson Taylor II
S Kendall Daniels
