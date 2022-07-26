Skip to main content

Longhorns 2022 Season Preview: Oklahoma State

Texas looks to avenge last year's loss to the Cowboys
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater to face the Cowboys for a Week 8 matchup on October 22. Texas leads the all-time series 26-10 but has dropped five of the last seven meetings.

The last five matchups against the Cowboys have all been decided by a one-score game, with the Cowboys winning three of those meetings. This includes last year's demoralizing defeat that led to a six-game losing streak. Traveling to Stillwater this year might be the Longhorns' most formidable challenge in Big 12 play.

Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State made the Big 12 championship game and also ended their season with a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Cowboys throughout the week.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 in Big 12)

Head coach: Mike Gundy

Gundy has had a winning season at Oklahoma State in 16 out of his 17 seasons at the helm in Stillwater. As he enters his 18th season, he’s the winningest head coach in the history of the program with 149 career wins. In his tenure, Gundy has won or shared the Big 12 title twice, including making the Big 12 title game last season.

Offensive Scheme: Air Raid

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Last season, Oklahoma State was middle of the pack in the Big 12 offensively. A major factor who could improve that this season is Redshirt Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders. He returns to the Cowboys as a preseason first-team All-Big 12 quarterback. Oklahoma State was fifth in the conference in total offensive yards per (417.4).

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Spencer Sanders

RB Dominic Richardson

WR-X Braydon Johnson

WR-Z Jayden Bray

WR-Slot Brennan Presley

TE Braden Cassity

LT Caleb Etienne

LG Cole Birmingham

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas baseball
Play
Baseball

Several Longhorns Ink Major League Deals

A look at the contract details for the Longhorns taken in the MLB Draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DSC09642-1
Play
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named To Butkus Award Watch List

A new role awaits DeMarvion Overshown in his final year as a Longhorn.

By Michael Gresser17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Arch
Play
News

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Supplanted As No. 1 QB?

Arch Manning is no longer the unanimous top quarterback in the country

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
23 hours ago

C Preston Wilson

RG Hunter Woodard

RT Jake Springfield

The 2021 Cowboys were known for their elite defense, ranking first in the Big 12 in fewest total yards (297.9). That elite defensive pedigree might take a hit in 2022 but the Cowboys still should remain elite up front. They also welcome in new defensive coordinator Derek Mason from Auburn.

The Cowboys' defensive line of scrimmage dominated the conference last year ranking first in sacks with 55. Much of that same unit will mostly be coming back in 2022.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Brock Martin

DT Sione Asi

DT Brenden Evers

Edge Colin Oliver

LB Xavier Benson

LB Mason Cobb

CB Korie Black

CB Jabbar Muhammad

S Thomas Harper

S Jayson Taylor II

S Kendall Daniels

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Texas baseball
Baseball

Several Longhorns Ink Major League Deals

A look at the contract details for the Longhorns taken in the MLB Draft.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
DSC09642-1
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named To Butkus Award Watch List

A new role awaits DeMarvion Overshown in his final year as a Longhorn.

By Michael Gresser17 hours ago
Arch
News

Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Supplanted As No. 1 QB?

Arch Manning is no longer the unanimous top quarterback in the country

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
H OSborne
Recruiting

Hunter Osborne has Texas in Final Four with Commitment Date Set

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff23 hours ago
11158449
Football

NIL Jackpot?: Arch Manning's Worth with Longhorns

The floodgates for Manning's potential NIL earnings could pour in at any second should he choose to pursue endorsements.

By Zach DimmittJul 25, 2022 10:17 AM EDT
USATSI_16967365
News

Bijan Robinson is Texas' X-Factor, But Longhorns Need More

Bijan Robinson can lead the nation in rushing yards while winning the Heisman, but Texas needs more to be "back" for good.

By Cole ThompsonJul 24, 2022 6:19 PM EDT
Payton Kirkland at Under Armour Camp
Recruiting

Top Texas OL Target Payton Kirkland Announces College Commitment

Texas landed a surprise commitment from offensive lineman Payton Kirkland.

By Michael GresserJul 23, 2022 7:34 PM EDT
USATSI_18696877
News

How Bo Davis' Viral Rant Changed Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Outlook With Program

In 48 seconds, Texas running back Bijan Robinson changed for the better to help fix the future of the program.

By Cole ThompsonJul 23, 2022 5:12 PM EDT