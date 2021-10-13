Texas Longhorns to Host Arch Manning and Other Elite Prospects
During Saturday’s Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns suffered a devastating 55-48 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Beyond its impact on the season’s trajectory, this loss may also hinder head coach Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting efforts.
However, according to Nick Harris of 247Sports, several recruits who attended the game had some positive takeaways.
Flower Mound (Texas) 2023 elite receiver Ashton Cozart was impressed with both teams’ offensive play:
"Offensively, there is a lot to like with both teams if you are a WR," Cozart said. "Both coaches are the best at what they do, hands down. If you can play, they both have the schemes to set up for success. Seems everyone is always wide open on both sides at any given time."
Texas’s ongoing recruiting efforts will continue this upcoming weekend when star prospects visit Austin to watch the Longhorns’ matchup against Oklahoma State.
Most notably, Arch Manning, who has Texas high on his list, will take another unofficial visit to the Forty Acres. Manning’s visit will come just after Sarkisian visits Manning’s Isidore Newman game on Thursday night.
The talent doesn’t stop with Manning; plenty of other promising athletes are visiting as well. Here’s the full list:
Quency Wiggins, DL, Baton Rouge (LA.) Madison Prep
Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo (TX)
Johntay Cook, WR, DeSoto (TX)
Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
Jordan Matthews, CB, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn
Longhorns to Host Arch Manning and Other Elite Prospects
Top prospects are set to travel to Austin on Saturday to watch Texas’s matchup against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 7
Oklahoma State brings a talented set of playmakers to Austin this Saturday
Texas Depth Chart Sees Major Changes Ahead Of Oklahoma State
Texas' depth chart is going to look a bit different against Oklahoma State
Malik Agbo, OL, Federal Way (WA.) Todd Beamer
Jalen Hale, WR, Longview (TX)
Earnest Greene, OL, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Vernon Glover, CB, Dickinson (TX)
Anthony James, DL, Wylie (TX) East
Jacoby Matthews, DB, Ponchatoula (LA)
Carson Dean, DL, Carrollton (TX) Hebron
Cole Hutson, OL, Frisco (TX)
This list will be updated as more visitors are confirmed
After the Longhorns’ heartbreaking loss, the team will need to flip the page quickly to get back in the win column. Most importantly, Sarkisian’s program needs to develop further by attracting future talent.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!