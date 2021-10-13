    • October 13, 2021
    Texas Longhorns to Host Arch Manning and Other Elite Prospects

    Top prospects are set to travel to Austin on Saturday to watch Texas’s matchup against Oklahoma State
    Author:

    During Saturday’s Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns suffered a devastating 55-48 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Beyond its impact on the season’s trajectory, this loss may also hinder head coach Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting efforts.

    However, according to Nick Harris of 247Sports, several recruits who attended the game had some positive takeaways.

    Flower Mound (Texas) 2023 elite receiver Ashton Cozart was impressed with both teams’ offensive play:

    "Offensively, there is a lot to like with both teams if you are a WR," Cozart said. "Both coaches are the best at what they do, hands down. If you can play, they both have the schemes to set up for success. Seems everyone is always wide open on both sides at any given time."

    Texas’s ongoing recruiting efforts will continue this upcoming weekend when star prospects visit Austin to watch the Longhorns’ matchup against Oklahoma State.

    Most notably, Arch Manning, who has Texas high on his list, will take another unofficial visit to the Forty Acres. Manning’s visit will come just after Sarkisian visits Manning’s Isidore Newman game on Thursday night.

    The talent doesn’t stop with Manning; plenty of other promising athletes are visiting as well. Here’s the full list:

    Quency Wiggins, DL, Baton Rouge (LA.) Madison Prep

    Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo (TX)

    Johntay Cook, WR, DeSoto (TX)

    Larry Turner-Gooden, S, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

    Jordan Matthews, CB, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

    Malik Agbo, OL, Federal Way (WA.) Todd Beamer

    Jalen Hale, WR, Longview (TX) 

    Earnest Greene, OL, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

    Vernon Glover, CB, Dickinson (TX)

    Anthony James, DL, Wylie (TX) East

    Jacoby Matthews, DB, Ponchatoula (LA) 

    Carson Dean, DL, Carrollton (TX) Hebron

    Cole Hutson, OL, Frisco (TX) 

    This list will be updated as more visitors are confirmed

    After the Longhorns’ heartbreaking loss, the team will need to flip the page quickly to get back in the win column. Most importantly, Sarkisian’s program needs to develop further by attracting future talent.

