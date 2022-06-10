Two Texas Longhorn receivers named in top 10 of On3 College Football Impact 300

As the 2022 College Football season approaches, the Texas Longhorns are expecting big things under Coach Steve Sarkisian on offense. The Longhorns finished 5-7 last season, however, the offense averaged over 35 points per game, ranking top 20 in the country in scoring last year.

The Big 12 conference over the last decade has been offensively reliant and the Longhorns are certainly fitting the bill in that department. This year the horns are loaded almost at every position, but two guys at wide receiver might be most vital.

Xavier Worthy fit perfectly into Texas’ high-powered offense last year. As a true freshman, he posted 981 yards and 12 touchdowns on 62 receptions. On3 ranked him number five, and one can hopefully expect even greater stats under a new quarterback regime. His NIL value is also up to $623,000 heading into year two at Texas.

Isaiah Neyor is the new kid on the block in the wide receiver department for the Longhorns. The Texas Longhorns did an excellent job this past offseason in the transfer portal, and Neyor is no exception. At Wyoming last year, he finished with 878 yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions. ON3 rated him the number nine top returning wide receiver with his NIL value up to $339,000 since his transfer.

Points shouldn’t be an issue for the 2022 Longhorns this upcoming season. Worthy and Neyor will be asked to carry a lot of the load. Like Texas, expect bigger and better things from Worthy and Neyor this year, and you should be seeing both of them in the end zone quite a bit.

