Longhorns Transfer Target Ochaun Mathis Picks Nebraska Over Texas

The Longhorns have missed out on an impact transfer along the defensive front

The Texas Longhorns have hit the transfer portal hard this offseason looking for difference makers on both sides of the ball.

As a result, they have managed to land one of the school's top transfer hauls in recent memory. And they aren't done yet.

On Saturday, one of the best pass rushers in the transfer market, former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, was the latest target Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski were hoping to land.

Unfortunately for the Horns, it wasn't to be, with Mathis announcing his intention to transfer to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Mathis picked the Cornhuskers over Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC.

Mathis entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season following the exit of former head coach Gary Patterson and was immediately projected to land in Austin.

However, an NIL deal at Nebraska proved to be the difference for the Huskers.

Mathis had 135 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in his career at TCU. Mathis had a career-high nine sacks in 2020.

Mathis would have been the fourth Power Five transfer to head to Austin, joining Quinn Ewers, Ryan Watts, Jahleel Billingsley, and Agiye Hall.

The Longhorns also landed Wyoming wideout Isaiah Neyor, who is expected to come in and start immediately next fall after a tremendous spring football camp.

With Mathis now out of the equation, however, the Longhorns will have to find another solution to their pass-rushing woes from a season ago.

Mathis would likely have lined up opposite the Longhorns' 2021 sack leader, Ovie Oghoufo, who finished last season as one of four players with two sacks.

Alfred Collins, Byron Murphy II, and DeMarvion Overshown also finished with two sacks each.

