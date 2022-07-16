Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

When quarterback Arch Manning committed to the Texas Longhorns, it did not take long for social media to create a perceived quarterback controversy between him and Quinn Ewers.

However, despite the unlikelihood of said quarterback controversy ever occurring, Longhorn legend Vince Young was on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, where he would dispel those rumors himself.

"I really feel like Arch has a great opportunity," Young said. "One of the things that I am hearing is that he is going to redshirt. That's going to help out a lot so you can understand how to travel with the team, get the feel of the fans, the university."

Young is no secret to how valuable a redshirt year can be for a quarterback. He redshirted his freshman season under Mack Brown, leading him to believe that Manning could see similar success following a redshirt season.

"So, if he does that, I really feel like it's going to be good for him to sit back and kind of learn and also get familiar with the offense and stuff like that," Young said. "Hopefully, if he does that, I think that's going to help him for the future."

No, there will not likely be any controversy surrounding Ewers and Manning. If Ewers is as good as advertised, he will only spend two seasons at Texas with only one overlapping Manning's first season. From there, with Ewers then off to the NFL Draft, the keys to the program would be turned over to Manning.

