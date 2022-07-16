Skip to main content

Longhorns' Legend Vince Young Believes Arch Manning Will Redshirt

Young recently spoke on First Take about Arch Manning at Texas.

When quarterback Arch Manning committed to the Texas Longhorns, it did not take long for social media to create a perceived quarterback controversy between him and Quinn Ewers

However, despite the unlikelihood of said quarterback controversy ever occurring, Longhorn legend Vince Young was on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, where he would dispel those rumors himself. 

"I really feel like Arch has a great opportunity," Young said. "One of the things that I am hearing is that he is going to redshirt. That's going to help out a lot so you can understand how to travel with the team, get the feel of the fans, the university."

Young is no secret to how valuable a redshirt year can be for a quarterback. He redshirted his freshman season under Mack Brown, leading him to believe that Manning could see similar success following a redshirt season. 

"So, if he does that, I really feel like it's going to be good for him to sit back and kind of learn and also get familiar with the offense and stuff like that," Young said. "Hopefully, if he does that, I think that's going to help him for the future."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_1288
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Sarkisian
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago
sydir mitchell
Play
Recruiting

'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Mitchell spoke at Under Armour's True 50 about why he chose Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 hours ago
12 hours ago

No, there will not likely be any controversy surrounding Ewers and Manning. If Ewers is as good as advertised, he will only spend two seasons at Texas with only one overlapping Manning's first season. From there, with Ewers then off to the NFL Draft, the keys to the program would be turned over to Manning

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_1288
Recruiting

Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

By Adam Glick11 hours ago
Sarkisian
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalry games in college football hits the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 in Dallas.

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
sydir mitchell
Recruiting

'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Mitchell spoke at Under Armour's True 50 about why he chose Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 hours ago
sarkisian
Podcast

Podcast: Big 12 Media Days Recap

College football realignment and Texas storylines from Big 12 Media Days

By Adam Glick16 hours ago
robinson 111
Football

Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Named Preseason All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy will lead an explosive Texas offense.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
USATSI_18143495
News

Big 12 Coach Rankings: A Make or Break Year for Steve Sarkisian?

After going 5-7 in 2021, Steve Sarkisian needs better results entering a new season at Texas

By Cole ThompsonJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18696365
News

Competition Under Center? Steve Sarkisian Comments On Longhorns QB Battle

As of Big 12 Media Days, Steve Sarkisian has not named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season

By Cole ThompsonJul 14, 2022
Derion-Gullette-12371434
Recruiting

Longhorns in Top Group For Versatile LB Derion Gullette

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 14, 2022