Skip to main content

Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Longhorns will be looking for revenge in Week 5

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on October 1, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.

Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge this coming season.

The Mountaineers largely struggled in 2021, but will field some new impressive talent in 2022, as well as returning their entire starting offensive line.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.

West Virginia

2021 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-5 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Neal Brown is 17-18 as the head coach of West Virginia

Offensive Set: Air Raid Style

Last year, the Mountaineers had major struggles on offense ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. The Mountaineers did rank fourth in the conference in passing offense, and will be welcoming in arguably the most physically talented passer in school history next fall.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB JT Daniels

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Sam James

WR Reese Smith

TE Mike O’Laughlin

LT Wyatt Milnum

LG James Gmiter

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18141131
Play
Football

Longhorns RB Keilan Robinson on Alabama: 'We Can Beat Them Boys'

Former Alabama and current Texas running back Keilan Robinson just gave the Crimson Tide some bulletin board material

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17245763
Play
News

For More College Football Realignment, Notre Dame Has The Answer

For the Big Ten, SEC and others to become super conferences, Notre Dame is the next domino to fall in line

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago
1200x0-1
Play
Recruiting

In-State ATH Anthony White Has Texas In Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago

C Zach Frazier

RG Doug Nester

RT Brendan Yates

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

On the defensive side, the Mountaineers were more respectable in 2021, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense, seventh in rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.

Projected starters on Defense:

DL Taijh Alston

DT Dante Stills

NG Jordan Jefferson

LB Lee Kpogba

LB Lance Dixon

LB Jared Bartlett

CB Charles Woods

CB Naim Muhammad

SPEAR Davis Mallinger

S Hershey McLaurin

CAT- Aubrey Burks

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18141131
Football

Longhorns RB Keilan Robinson on Alabama: 'We Can Beat Them Boys'

Former Alabama and current Texas running back Keilan Robinson just gave the Crimson Tide some bulletin board material

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
USATSI_17245763
News

For More College Football Realignment, Notre Dame Has The Answer

For the Big Ten, SEC and others to become super conferences, Notre Dame is the next domino to fall in line

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
1200x0-1
Recruiting

In-State ATH Anthony White Has Texas In Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_9689431
News

REPORT: Big 12 'Deep In Talks' to Add Six Pac-12 Teams

According to reports, the Big 12 could become the first 18-team conference in the near future

By Cole ThompsonJul 5, 2022
carr 1
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Marcus Carr Named to Canada's U23 National Team

Carr will wear his country's colors for Canada's GLOBL JAM on Tuesday

By Zach DimmittJul 5, 2022
Sydir Mitchell
Recruiting

Mammoth DL Sydir Mitchell Commits To Texas

The Longhorns stay red hot on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment

By Michael GresserJul 3, 2022
malik j tex
News

Texas Tryout: Could Longhorns LB Make Cowboys Roster?

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country.

By Mike FisherJul 3, 2022
5c2d2b7c8c311
Baseball

Longhorns Set to Hire Woody Williams as New Pitching Coach

Williams joins Pierce's staff as the Longhorns retool ahead of 2023.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 2, 2022