Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Longhorns will be looking for revenge in Week 5

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on October 1, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.

Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge this coming season.

The Mountaineers largely struggled in 2021, but will field some new impressive talent in 2022, as well as returning their entire starting offensive line.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

West Virginia

2021 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-5 in Big 12

Head coach: Neal Brown

Neal Brown is 17-18 as the head coach of West Virginia

Offensive Set: Air Raid Style

Last year, the Mountaineers had major struggles on offense ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. The Mountaineers did rank fourth in the conference in passing offense, and will be welcoming in arguably the most physically talented passer in school history next fall.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB JT Daniels

RB Tony Mathis Jr.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR Sam James

WR Reese Smith

TE Mike O’Laughlin

LT Wyatt Milnum

LG James Gmiter

C Zach Frazier

RG Doug Nester

RT Brendan Yates

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

On the defensive side, the Mountaineers were more respectable in 2021, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense, seventh in rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.

Projected starters on Defense:

DL Taijh Alston

DT Dante Stills

NG Jordan Jefferson

LB Lee Kpogba

LB Lance Dixon

LB Jared Bartlett

CB Charles Woods

CB Naim Muhammad

SPEAR Davis Mallinger

S Hershey McLaurin

CAT- Aubrey Burks

