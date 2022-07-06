Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on October 1, where Neal Brown will look to make it two-straight wins over Texas with Steve Sarkisian at the helm.
Last year's win helped keep the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, meaning the Longhorns will be out for revenge this coming season.
The Mountaineers largely struggled in 2021, but will field some new impressive talent in 2022, as well as returning their entire starting offensive line.
West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.
Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.
West Virginia
2021 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-5 in Big 12
Head coach: Neal Brown
Neal Brown is 17-18 as the head coach of West Virginia
Offensive Set: Air Raid Style
Last year, the Mountaineers had major struggles on offense ranking ninth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, 10th in rushing offense, and eighth in total offense. The Mountaineers did rank fourth in the conference in passing offense, and will be welcoming in arguably the most physically talented passer in school history next fall.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB JT Daniels
RB Tony Mathis Jr.
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR Sam James
WR Reese Smith
TE Mike O’Laughlin
LT Wyatt Milnum
LG James Gmiter
Longhorns RB Keilan Robinson on Alabama: 'We Can Beat Them Boys'
Former Alabama and current Texas running back Keilan Robinson just gave the Crimson Tide some bulletin board material
For More College Football Realignment, Notre Dame Has The Answer
For the Big Ten, SEC and others to become super conferences, Notre Dame is the next domino to fall in line
In-State ATH Anthony White Has Texas In Top Group
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
C Zach Frazier
RG Doug Nester
RT Brendan Yates
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
On the defensive side, the Mountaineers were more respectable in 2021, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense, seventh in rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.
Projected starters on Defense:
DL Taijh Alston
DT Dante Stills
NG Jordan Jefferson
LB Lee Kpogba
LB Lance Dixon
LB Jared Bartlett
CB Charles Woods
CB Naim Muhammad
SPEAR Davis Mallinger
S Hershey McLaurin
CAT- Aubrey Burks
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here