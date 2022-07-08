Skip to main content

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 5

West Virginia will have a new-look defense in 2022

In week five of the 2022 season, The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Morgantown on October 1, where they will look to avenge their late-season loss in 2021

Last year's loss kept the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, giving the team new motivations heading into a new season.

The Mountaineers largely struggled in 2021, but will field some new impressive talent in 2022, as well as returning their entire starting offensive line.

West Virginia currently holds a 6-5 advantage over the Longhorns in the all-time series between the two and is 4-2 all-time in Austin.

Last year, the Mountaineers' defense was easily the strength of their team, and the primary reason behind their bowl berth in 2021, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring defense, seventh in rushing defense, third in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.

Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the majority of that defense is gone, and they will break in 9 new starters.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Mountaineers' offensive players to watch in Week 5

Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview the matchup between the Longhorns and Mountaineers throughout the week.

DE Taijh Alston

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sark.0
Play
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Image
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_18157021
Play
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
9 hours ago

The Mountaineers leading returning pass rusher at defensive end, Taijh Alston returns for hoping to improve on an already productive campaign. Last season, Alston finished with 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

DT Dante Stills

One thing working in West Virginia's favor will be the return of defensive tackle Dante Stills, who was the Mountaineers' top defender in 2021. Last season, Stills had 36 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He also came away with one interception. 

LB Lee Kponga

A key addition at a position of need, former Syracuse linebacker and East Mississippi CC transfer Lee Kponga will be a major player for the Mountaineers in 2022. Kponga should start at the middle linebacker spot for West Virginia. 

Kponga finished as an All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference First Team selection, an all-MJCCC North Division First Team selection, and finished the season with 84 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, two sacks, 5½ tackles for loss, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

 Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

sark.0
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser6 hours ago
Image
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick6 hours ago
USATSI_18157021
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
Jalen Hale
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_18143525
Football

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
USATSI_11766148
News

More Conference Realignment? For SEC Football, It's Not Complicated

Given the history of the SEC, expansion must be done properly if it's to be done at all.

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
USATSI_16782935
News

Texas Athletics Announce New Partnership With Anheuser-Busch

Texas and Anheuser-Busch announced a five-year partnership on Thursday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Bijan Sark
Football

Longhorns Top Big 12 Team In Updated ESPN FPI

The Longhorns are expected to take a major leap in year two under Steve Sarkisian, according to the FPI.

By Michael GresserJul 7, 2022