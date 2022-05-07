Position Preview: Texas Receivers Once Question Mark, Now Strength

Throughout Steve Sarkisian’s tumultuous first season, the lack of quality depth at receiver proved costly.

Texas had two bright spots in the receiver room in 2021: true freshman Xavier Worthy and sophomore Jordan Whittington. The offense operated at a high level early, but when Whittington went down in the Red River Rivalry with a clavicle injury and was lost for the season, Texas struggled to move the ball in the six losses that ended a 5-7 season.

When the season concluded, there was a clear need for quality depth at receiver. In order for Steve Sarkisian to elevate his offense to a level reminiscent of those he led while at Alabama, the coaching staff needed to leverage the transfer portal.

Sarkisian added former Wyoming standout Isaiah Neyor, a big-bodied outside receiver who has the capability to stretch the field. Neyor’s size and speed adds a dynamic to Sarkisian’s offense that was severely lacking in 2021. Texas fans got a taste of those dynamics in the Orange-White game, which saw transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers connect with Neyor on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

In a recent press-conference, Sarkisian spoke glowingly about Neyor. “This spring was huge for him,” Sarkisian said. “Just getting acclimated to our style of play, obviously the system. But you see the playmaking ability. He’s a real weapon on deep balls and in the red area he’s a big physical guy.”

With what looks to be a quality starting three in Worthy, Whittington and Neyor, Texas still looked to the portal to add elite depth that could contribute and for insurance in case of injury. The Longhorns don't want repeat of the 2021 offensive collapse due, in part, to injuries.

Texas added more depth when Alabama receiver Agiye Hall hit the transfer portal following his suspension by Alabama coach Nick Saban. Hall was one of the top receivers coming out of high school in the 2021 class.

Despite playing scarcely during the 2021 regular season, Hall shined once again in the national championship after Alabama star receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL. If Hall can improve his off-field behavior, Texas will have added another key player through the portal who could turn into a star.

The portal additions of Neyor and Hall have led to attrition. Dajon Harrison, Kelvontay Dixon and Marcus Washington all entered the portal following spring practice. Washington and Dixon both filled starting roles following Whittington’s injury, and Joshua Moore’s decision to enter the transfer portal in the middle of the season. However, neither of those receivers proved to be reliable when given the opportunity.

Following spring practice, Texas seems to have the strongest receiving core it has had in recent memory. Worthy, Whittington, Neyor and Hall all have NFL draft potential. However, the Texas staff is still monitoring the portal.

Notably, Texas is in the race for the 2021 Biletnikoff award winner and former Pittsburgh receiver Jordan Addison. New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion coached Addison at Pitt.

Even if the Texas staff fails to add Addison, Longhorns faithful should feel good about the receiver room. What was once a major question is now a clear strength heading into 2022.

