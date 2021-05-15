Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley Trending Texas?

SEC Network Analyst Lists Texas as Top Three Preference For LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley
Author:
Publish date:

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas has been able to fill each position with extensive talent. Most notably, Sarkisian secured a commitment from 2022 four-star recruit Maalik Murphy.

Currently, the starting quarterback battle is between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Both players have been competing for a shot to lead the Longhorns this upcoming season.

But Sarkisian isn't quite done yet. On Friday, SEC Network college football analyst Cole Cubelic tweeted that transfer quarterback T.J. Finley has Texas in his sights:

READ MORE: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Texas Longhorns Offer Elite 2022 DT Mykel Williams

READ MORE: Longhorns "Not On Our Radar," Says Aggies Jimbo Fisher

The former LSU quarterback entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and now his eyes are set on Texas, Auburn, and Penn State.

As a true freshman, Finley went 80-of-140 passing for 941 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron affirmed that the Tigers have not named a starter yet:

"I think that when we come back to camp, we're going to have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys and give the first and second guy more reps."

This is a reminder that Finley will be able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any point and compete for the Tigers' starting quarterback position. Nevertheless, Sarkisian and Texas will continue pursuing Finley’s commitment.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns Freshman Forward Greg Brown To Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Who do you think of the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

tj
Football

LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley Trending Texas?

SEC Network Analyst Lists Texas as Top Three Preference For LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley

d712dac1-f104-4547-a820-a634339e92d0
News

Texas Longhorns Offer Elite 2022 DT Mykel Williams

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

download (5)
News

Longhorns "Not On Our Radar," Says Aggies Jimbo Fisher

The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M seems farther apart than ever, despite changes at both institutions

NFL
Longhorns in the pros

Zalatoris on Spieth: 'A Couple of Ridiculous 30- or 40-Footers'

Right before Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth fired a 9-under 63, Will Zalatoris told everyone what to expect

USATSI_15671979
News

Texas Longhorns Freshman Forward Greg Brown To Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns standout freshman forward Greg Brown announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday

E0VbDVqWQAEdU_b
News

Loved Ones Attend Celebration of Life For Texas Longhorns LB Jake Ehlinger

Family and Friends of Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of Sam, remember the impact and legacy of a life taken too soon.

USATSI_11930817
News

Longhorns No Longer Favorites To Add USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote?

Have the Texas Longhorns fallen behind in the chase for USC Transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote?

USATSI_15958431
News

Texas Longhorns Open With Third-Best Odds To Win Big 12

With a new head coach in place, and a host of momentum at their back, the Texas Longhorns opened with the third best odds to win the Big 12