LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley Trending Texas?

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas has been able to fill each position with extensive talent. Most notably, Sarkisian secured a commitment from 2022 four-star recruit Maalik Murphy.

Currently, the starting quarterback battle is between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Both players have been competing for a shot to lead the Longhorns this upcoming season.

But Sarkisian isn't quite done yet. On Friday, SEC Network college football analyst Cole Cubelic tweeted that transfer quarterback T.J. Finley has Texas in his sights:

The former LSU quarterback entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and now his eyes are set on Texas, Auburn, and Penn State.

As a true freshman, Finley went 80-of-140 passing for 941 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron affirmed that the Tigers have not named a starter yet:

"I think that when we come back to camp, we're going to have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys and give the first and second guy more reps."

This is a reminder that Finley will be able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any point and compete for the Tigers' starting quarterback position. Nevertheless, Sarkisian and Texas will continue pursuing Finley’s commitment.

Who do you think of the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

