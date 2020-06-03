Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

At least one major outlet is predicting another trip to San Antonio for Texas Longhorns fans, players and coaches this season.

In a recent round of bowl projections, 247Sports Brad Crawford is pitting the Texas Longhorns against the USC Trojans in an Alamo Bowl matchup.

Both of these Top 15 programs are expecting more out of the 2020 season, each blessed with top-end quarterbacks, but without a conference title for either, it's hard to assume a berth in the New Year's Six will happen unless they finish with a single blemish. Texas travels to LSU, takes on Oklahoma in Dallas and must navigate several other challenging matchups during Big 12 play. After the seismic opener vs. Alabama, the Trojans would likely have to run the table in the Pac-12 to reach the final four. Given Clay Helton's hot seat, USC will be an interesting team to watch for sure.

Texas currently has the second-best odds to win the Big 12 behind favorite Oklahoma, but will likely face challenges from both Oklahoma State and Iowa State in the coming season. Still, there's really no way to spin a trip to the Alamo Bowl as anything less than a disappointment for Texas fans. The Longhorns return 16 starters overall, nine coming on defense and the most experienced quarterback in the country in Sam Ehlinger.

