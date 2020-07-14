LonghornsCountry
Major Texas Longhorn Recruiting Target Set to Trim List of Schools

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns are hoping for good news when high-priority linebacker target Terrance Cooks trims down to his top five schools. 

The Shadow Creek linebacker recently announced he would trim his list from 12 to five on July 26 and that his recruitment is "coming near the end".

Cooks is the No. 26 outside linebacker, No. 58 player in the state of Texas and No. 407 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. 

His top 12 included the Longhorns along with USC, Stanford, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor and Georgia.

While not as hyped as some of the other linebackers in the class by the recruiting services, it's extremely easy to see where he would fit into Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash's scheme should he choose the Longhorns.

“I’m a speed demon,” Cooks said, citing a time of 4.53 in the 40-yard-dash. “I’m physical, fast, intelligent, and I feel I have good instincts. People say in this new age of football, I’m a prototype at outside LB.”

Though he is being thorough in his decision making, he's also eager to put the pressure of recruiting in the rear view mirror and focus on his development on the field. 

“I’m blessed to be recruited, but it’s not as easy as it looks,” he said. “I’m being pulled out of three or four classes a day in the spring (to talk with recruiters), and it definitely feels like people are invading your privacy. I deal with it, but sometimes I just need a break. I mean, I’m a kid.”

