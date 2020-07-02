Major Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Set to Commit on Friday

Jamier Johnson is set to announce where the next chapter of his football career will take place on Friday. The four star cornerback out of Pasadena (CA) has been heavily recruited by the Longhorns staff and is trending towards the Forty Acres.

In April, Johnson released a final list of teams that would be competing for his services. Offers were made by some top programs, including USC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon and Arizona State.

According to 247Sports, the “Crystal Ball Predictions” made by four lead experts have Texas as the leading horse in this race. The six-foot, 170-pound corner exhibits great cover instincts, athletic speed to keep up with dynamic receivers, and ideal size/frame to take his game to the next level.

While things are subject to change, the current plan is for Johnson to announce his commitment on July 3rd (this upcoming Friday). Johnson currently ranks as the No. 17 cornerback in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

As a junior, Johnson tallied 32 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and three tackles for loss. Additionally, he was able to rush for 108 yards on 16 carries and catch 17 passes for 217 yards on offense while also blocking two kicks on special teams.

A commitment on Friday would improve the Longhorns to 14 total commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle. According to 247Sports, Texas currently holds the No. 10 ranked class in the nation and No.1 in the Big 12.