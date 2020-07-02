LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Major Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Set to Commit on Friday

Tomer Barazani

Jamier Johnson is set to announce where the next chapter of his football career will take place on Friday. The four star cornerback out of Pasadena (CA) has been heavily recruited by the Longhorns staff and is trending towards the Forty Acres.

In April, Johnson released a final list of teams that would be competing for his services. Offers were made by some top programs, including USC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon and Arizona State.

According to 247Sports, the “Crystal Ball Predictions” made by four lead experts have Texas as the leading horse in this race. The six-foot, 170-pound corner exhibits great cover instincts, athletic speed to keep up with dynamic receivers, and ideal size/frame to take his game to the next level.

While things are subject to change, the current plan is for Johnson to announce his commitment on July 3rd (this upcoming Friday). Johnson currently ranks as the No. 17 cornerback in the country for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

As a junior, Johnson tallied 32 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and three tackles for loss. Additionally, he was able to rush for 108 yards on 16 carries and catch 17 passes for 217 yards on offense while also blocking two kicks on special teams.

A commitment on Friday would improve the Longhorns to 14 total commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle. According to 247Sports, Texas currently holds the No. 10 ranked class in the nation and No.1 in the Big 12.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorn Starter Will Sit Out Until University Responds to Recent Calls for Change

In is own words, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not play or participate in team activities until "real action is taken".

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Home game against Gonzaga and Maui Jim Maui Invitational appearance highlight UT’s non-conference slate.

Chris Dukes

UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

The Longhorns will face Louisiana Tech as part of a doubleheader event on Dec. 18 in Houston’s Toyota Center.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

The Longhorns are now pursuing South Grand Prairie cover man Jalon Williams.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Sam Cosmi Makes Sporting News Preseason All American List

The Texas left tackle is coming off a breakout season in which he started all 13 games at his position.

Chris Dukes

Family of Longhorn Pioneer Julius Whittier Suing NCAA

The family first African American player in the history of the Texas Longhorns program is suing the NCAA for negligence and wrongful death stemming from Whittier's death from football-related head trauma.

Chris Dukes

Should College Teams Have a Different Standard for Returning than Pros?

As concerns continue for player safety, should amateur athletes taking on the same risk as those making millions of dollars?

Chris Dukes

How Will Former Texas Longhorns Fare in the NBA Playoffs?

Several former Texas players have a chance at wining an NBA Championship ring this year

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Picked First in Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Poll

The Longhorns are the favorite to win the league for the 10th-straight year.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Showing Interest in Fast Rising 2021 QB

Shortly after impressing at the Elite 11 Quarterback competition, it appears interest is up for in-state prospect Maddox Kopp.

Chris Dukes