NCAA Council Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through End of August

It looks like we aren't going to see in-person recruiting return before the start of the college football season.

The NCAA Division I Council has once again pushed back the end of the recruiting dead period for all sports through Aug. 31.

While teams are adapting to what is quickly becoming the new normal in recruiting, the window to get 2021 players on campus for in-person visits is shrinking smaller and smaller.

Many players like to settle their verbal pledges before starting their senior seasons of football. It will be interesting to see how many of them go ahead and make a decision now that on-campus

Here's the full release from the NCAA: