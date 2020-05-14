What The Extended Dead Period Means for Texas

The NCAA has further extended the current recruiting dead period through June 30.

The governing body's moratorium on in-person recruiting began in mid March when all sports operations (including the NCAA Tournament) were suspended and this latest extension ensures that prospective players won't be able to take visits to campuses until at least two months before the scheduled start of the season.

Texas cancelled its normal summer camps in late April, which is normally a great opportunity for recruits to get face-to-face interaction with the staff.

Recruiting has gone on surprisingly well virtually over the past few months with Texas securing three verbal commitments in for the 2021 class, a late commitment for the 2020 class and a graduate transfer receiver from Michigan.

"We would've had unofficial visitors on our campus watching spring practices and such, but the level of communication has not diminished," Tom Herman said. "We're still in constant communication with those guys. I think one of the things that has helped us old guys at least is that FaceTime and Zoom, and some of these different features that allow face-to-face contact, are pretty cool. You can get a lot done. The conversations seem to go a lot smoother when you can see a person's facial reactions and body language. We're using those a lot more than normal phone calls. But other than in-person visits on campus, our level of communication has been pretty much the same."

There's a solid chance that this latest development will cause even more players to go ahead and announce their verbal pledges with no opportunity for official visits through the first half of the summer.

