LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

No. 1 in-state Defensive End  Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Chris Dukes

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris.

The Texarkana (Pleasant Grove) defensive end is currently ranked the No. 8 strong-side defensive end, No. 16 overall player in the Lone Star State and No. 101 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

In addition to his top three, he also has offers from Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Houston, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Washington and Arkansas.  

Burris made the announcement via social media on Wednesday morning.

I wanna thank God for putting me in the position i am in. I also wanna thank my family and coaching staff for sticking with me. Last but not least I wanna thank all the universities that gave me an opportunity and believed in me. One step closer.

SI All American evaluation:

Bottom Line: Burris isn’t a flashy player, yet he’s productive and reliable thanks to his strength, point-of-attack power, and ability to set edges. He’s more comfortable reading and reacting than he is attacking upfield. He fits best as a 5-technique DE in a defense at the next level with 2-gapping principles versus the run and doesn’t ask him to be its primary pass-rusher.

What it means for Texas: This keeps the Longhorns in the game in the race to land Burris. Though Oklahoma is currently leading the pack according to most experts, Texas is making a strong push to land the Texarkana standout. A year after practically dominating in-state recruiting  when it came to elite defensive linemen by signing guys like Alfred Collins and Prince Dorbah, the Longhorns are playing a bit of catch-up to their two biggest rivals on the recruiting trail in Texas A&M and Oklahoma. This is a big one for new defensive line coach Mark Hagen. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Football Season in Doubt According Austin’s Interim Health Authority

Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escot made a statement regarding the potential Texas football games scheduled for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn Marquise Goodwin Options Out of 2020 Season

The former two-sport Texas Longhorns star and Olympian has decided to help take

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Report No New COVID-19 Cases

Texas currently has zero cases of the novel coronavirus, per a recent report

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Secure Commitment from Iowa Point Guard

Shaka Smart adds a second commitment to his 2021 recruiting class with the verbal pledge of Emarion Ellis.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment from SI All American Candidate Gunnar Helm

Texas tight ends coach Jay Boulware appears to have finally found his guy for the 2021 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 2 Player in State of Kentucky

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Lexington wide receiver Dane Key

Chris Dukes

Is Oklahoma Making a Move to Poach a Key Texas Longhorns Commit?

The Sooners recently offered Texas receiver commit Billy Bowman. Do they have a chance of flipping him?

Chris Dukes

Ryan Bujcevski Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Junior Ryan Bujcevski is a candidate for college football’s top punter award.

Longhorn Country Staff

The 10 Highest-Rated Former Longhorns in Madden 21 - Alex Okafor

The 76-overall rated Okafor Madden card definitely earns a spot for him on the Top 10. Featuring an acceleration rating of 82 and strength stat of 79, Okafor played one of his best seasons in the NFL prior to being injured in the 2019 campaign. Lining up opposite of Pro Bowler Frank Clark, Okafor recorded 22 tackles and five sacks.

Tomer Barazani