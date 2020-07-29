No. 1 in-state Defensive End  Includes Texas Longhorns in Top 3

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A & M are the last three schools standing in the race for SI All American candidate Marcus Burris.

The Texarkana (Pleasant Grove) defensive end is currently ranked the No. 8 strong-side defensive end, No. 16 overall player in the Lone Star State and No. 101 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

In addition to his top three, he also has offers from Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Houston, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Washington and Arkansas.

Burris made the announcement via social media on Wednesday morning.

I wanna thank God for putting me in the position i am in. I also wanna thank my family and coaching staff for sticking with me. Last but not least I wanna thank all the universities that gave me an opportunity and believed in me. One step closer.

SI All American evaluation:

Bottom Line: Burris isn’t a flashy player, yet he’s productive and reliable thanks to his strength, point-of-attack power, and ability to set edges. He’s more comfortable reading and reacting than he is attacking upfield. He fits best as a 5-technique DE in a defense at the next level with 2-gapping principles versus the run and doesn’t ask him to be its primary pass-rusher.

What it means for Texas: This keeps the Longhorns in the game in the race to land Burris. Though Oklahoma is currently leading the pack according to most experts, Texas is making a strong push to land the Texarkana standout. A year after practically dominating in-state recruiting when it came to elite defensive linemen by signing guys like Alfred Collins and Prince Dorbah, the Longhorns are playing a bit of catch-up to their two biggest rivals on the recruiting trail in Texas A & M and Oklahoma. This is a big one for new defensive line coach Mark Hagen.

