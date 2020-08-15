Notes From the Texas Longhorns First Fall Camp Scrimmage

The Texas Longhorns hit the field for its first live scrimmage since December of last year and at times the long layover showed

Tom Herman met with the media via Zoom on Saturday to discuss the team's first scrimmage. While the effort was high, it was also - in Herman's words - "sloppy".

The Texas Longhorns head coach came into the practice knowing there would be some hiccups.

"I think, expectations at least from me personally were tempered," Herman said.

Herman said he was particularly pleased with the younger players' effort during the workout and praised how quickly freshmen are buying into the team's culture.

He pointed out some freshmen who have looked good so far and named names like (receiver) Troy Omeire, (running back) Bijan Robinson, (defensive lineman) Alfred Collins, (defensive lineman) Vernon Broughton, (linebacker) Jaylan Ford (linebacker) Jaden Hullaby and (defensive back) Jahdae Barron.

Both the offense and defense had some bright spots. The No. 1 and No. 2 offenses managed to score touchdowns, while the No. 2 defense picked off a pass.

Both sides of the ball committed unforced errors including false starts and unneeded pass interferences.

The defense "won" the scrimmage according to Herman, but that was partially because the offense found itself behind the chains often due to pre-snap penalties.

Juwan Mitchell and Al'Vonte Woodard were both helped off the field at one point due to stingers. Both have since checked out and neither are expecting to miss any time.

Omeire also "tweaked" his knee on a non-contact play, according to Herman. He is also expected to be fine.

