SI.com
LonghornsCountry
HomeLonghorns in the prosFootballThe Forty Acres
Search

Notes From the Texas Longhorns First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns hit the field for its first live scrimmage since December of last year and at times the long layover showed 

Tom Herman met with the media via Zoom on Saturday to discuss the team's first scrimmage. While the effort was high, it was also - in Herman's words - "sloppy". 

The Texas Longhorns head coach came into the practice knowing there would be some hiccups.  

"I think, expectations at least from me personally were tempered," Herman said. 

  • Herman said he was particularly pleased with the younger players' effort during the workout and praised how quickly freshmen are buying into the team's culture. 
  • He pointed out some freshmen who have looked good so far and named names like (receiver) Troy Omeire, (running back) Bijan Robinson, (defensive lineman) Alfred Collins, (defensive lineman) Vernon Broughton, (linebacker) Jaylan Ford (linebacker) Jaden Hullaby and (defensive back) Jahdae Barron.
  • Both the offense and defense had some bright spots. The No. 1 and No. 2 offenses managed to score touchdowns, while the No. 2 defense picked off a pass. 
  • Both sides of the ball committed unforced errors including false starts and unneeded pass interferences. 
  • The defense "won" the scrimmage according to Herman, but that was partially because the offense found itself behind the chains often due to pre-snap penalties. 
  • Juwan Mitchell and Al'Vonte Woodard were both helped off the field at one point due to stingers. Both have since checked out and neither are expecting to miss any time. 
  • Omeire also "tweaked" his knee on a non-contact play, according to Herman. He is also expected to be fine. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Smith Stepping Into Leadership Role for Texas Longhorns

True sophomore receiver Jake Smith is showing maturity beyond his years.

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns Just Landed Their Biggest Recruit Since Vince Young

Quinn Ewers now sits alongside Vince Young as the highest-rated verbal commitment in Texas Longhorns football history, and he still has two years left in high school.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Land No. 1 Overall Recruit in the Country

The Texas Longhorns have secured a commitment from the top overall recruit in the 2022 cycle in Quinn Ewers.

Tomer Barazani

AP Poll Plans to Run Rankings Through 2020 Season

The Associate Press announced its intentions to continue to operate in the 2020 season on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Offensive Lineman

The Longhorns joined the chase to land 2021 offensive tackle Jack Leyrer.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorns True Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice

True freshman Troy Omeire has been turning heads with some spectacular catches during fall camp so far.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorn Secondary Making Plays Early in Camp

Just one year removed from finishing No. 127 against the pass, the Longhorns look ready to make a major jump in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Finalizes Season Opener vs. UTEP

On Sept. 12 the Longhorns originally planned to travel down to Baton Rouge and face the defending champion LSU Tigers. Now the Longhorns will officially open the season in Austin against the University of Texas at El Paso on the same date.

Tomer Barazani

NCAA Moves to Cancel All Fall Sports Championships

The move will not affect FBS football, which is still planning on moving forward at this point.

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani