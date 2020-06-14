LonghornsCountry
On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

Tomer Barazani

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

While this might be a breath of fresh air for Longhorn fans, Coach Tom Herman noted that things will be different and not necessarily easy:

“We can't even be present at those workouts. There won't be any football. There won't be any coaching from a football aspect. Our strength coaches can be there to monitor and administer those workouts, which is obviously a huge step in the right direction, and we'll be able to do it within our facilities.”

Herman along with his 10 full-time assistant coaches will be administering the workouts which are set to take place inside three covered weight rooms at the Frank Denius Fields. While players have been arriving in groups ahead of the starting date, Herman noted two Texas players who won’t be in attendance.

In a media conference call on Thursday, Herman said he doesn’t expect to see both redshirt freshman, running back Derrian Brown and defensive linemen Peter Mpagi, on the field for the 2020 season. Health issues has the Texas coach “[doubting] that either of those two young men would be playing football this season.”

As Texas progresses through the COVID-19 era, it will be interesting to see how Herman manages his title-contending team in the next couple weeks.

Longhorn Country Staff