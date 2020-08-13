LonghornsCountry
Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

Tomer Barazani

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Prior to the announcement, Texas players spoke out on Twitter voicing their support to play out the season. The leader of the Longhorn defense, Caden Sterns, has been at the forefront of the movement on social media, advocating for players to unite under the trending hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

“I think it’s great that the Big 12 is continuing with fall sports right now," Sterns said following the decision. "Obviously, we as players want to play as long as it’s safe for us. It’s been good that the Big 12 has allowed us to be involved in the process, because there is obviously a lot of uncertainty. And for us to get some sort of an answer, that helps ease our minds. We want to play, so to have that schedule, and to see the structure of what it’s going to look like, is relieving for us as players. And, that allows Sam (Ehlinger) and I to have the opportunity to share all of that information with our entire team.”

Second year tight end Jared Wiley also highlighted the extreme efforts players have taken to stay in shape and ready for the season:

On Wednesday, the Big 12 also released a new conference schedule. Texas will open its conference play with a matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock on September 26th. A non-conference matchup against UTEP will be taking place in Austin on September 12th.

Now, the focus shifts to the SEC and ACC conferences, who haven’t publicly announced their plans. Both are likely to follow the Big 12 and delay competition until late September. A new schedule is expected to be released in the near future. 

Smithy