    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Horns Talk: OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

    Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
    Author:

    On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns had a devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown 55-48. 

    Although the Longhorns led 28-7 at one point, the Sooners stormed back, making play after play to eventually take the lead and win the game. The Sooners put up 370 yards in the second half, propelling them to their 10th win in the last 13 matchups of the series.

    Looking ahead, head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed that “big picture-wise, this will test our mettle."

    Now, let's hear the Horns talk:

    Sark on the Longhorns moving on from the loss to OU: “Nobody is feeling sorry for us the way we lost that game, so we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

    Sark on the team’s lack of mental intensity: “I feel like we got a little of it there on the offensive line.”

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16921587
    Play
    Football

    OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

    Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16693030
    Play
    News

    Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

    The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16592981
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Horns in the Pros: Williams Blocking Cowboys to Top

    The former Longhorns tackle, now a left guard, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start and a four-game winning streak

    17 hours ago

    Sark on facing OU again: "My mindset is I’d love another crack at these guys, hopefully in December, so that’s that.”

    Texas running back Bijan Robinson on the loss: "I think we’re going to be OK. We’re actually pretty positive right now. This loss sucks, but we’ll bounce back and get ready for next week."

    Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on his hand injury: "There’s no way I was going to let anything take me out of this game until they carted me off."

    The Longhorns’ next shot at redemption will be on Saturday morning against Oklahoma State.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16921587
    Football

    OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

    Horns Talk: Loss to Oklahoma Sooners “will test our mettle" says Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16693030
    News

    Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

    The Longhorns could be without a pair of key contributors for an extended period of time after being injured in the Red River Showdown

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16592981
    Longhorns in the pros

    Horns in the Pros: Williams Blocking Cowboys to Top

    The former Longhorns tackle, now a left guard, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start and a four-game winning streak

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16877472
    News

    What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

    The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16922135
    Football

    Texas Remains in AP Top-25 After Loss to Oklahoma

    Texas is hanging on by a thread in the latest AP Top-25 after a gut-wrenching loss against Oklahoma on Saturday

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16921463
    Football

    Despite Red River Loss, Texas' 2021 Journey Far From Over

    Saturday's devastating loss to Oklahoma notwithstanding, Texas still controls its own destiny

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16922193
    News

    Did OU's QB Switch Cost Texas a Win at Red River?

    Caleb Williams led the comeback to give Oklahoma the win at the Red River Showdown

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16921475
    Football

    How Texas' Defense Blew a 21-Point Lead in Loss to Oklahoma

    In a game filled with huge plays from both offenses, the Longhorn's defense found themselves on the wrong side of one too many

    Oct 9, 2021