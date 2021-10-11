OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns had a devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown 55-48.

Although the Longhorns led 28-7 at one point, the Sooners stormed back, making play after play to eventually take the lead and win the game. The Sooners put up 370 yards in the second half, propelling them to their 10th win in the last 13 matchups of the series.

Looking ahead, head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed that “big picture-wise, this will test our mettle."

Now, let's hear the Horns talk:

Sark on the Longhorns moving on from the loss to OU: “Nobody is feeling sorry for us the way we lost that game, so we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Sark on the team’s lack of mental intensity: “I feel like we got a little of it there on the offensive line.”

Sark on facing OU again: "My mindset is I’d love another crack at these guys, hopefully in December, so that’s that.”

Texas running back Bijan Robinson on the loss: "I think we’re going to be OK. We’re actually pretty positive right now. This loss sucks, but we’ll bounce back and get ready for next week."

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on his hand injury: "There’s no way I was going to let anything take me out of this game until they carted me off."

The Longhorns’ next shot at redemption will be on Saturday morning against Oklahoma State.

