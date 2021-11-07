Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Photo Recap: Texas Longhorns Disappointing Loss to Iowa State

    Texas loses fourth in a row, putting a 2021 bowl bid in jeopardy.
    The Longhorns dropped their fourth straight game Saturday despite leading at halftime, falling to the Iowa State Cyclones, 30-7. The gut-wrenching loss is the Longhorns’ fifth of the season and potentially puts any bowl-bid aspirations in jeopardy.

    The Longhorns (4-5, 2-4 Big-12) made a quarterback change late in the first quarter after punting on three consecutive drives. 

    Hudson Card, who began the season as the Longhorns’ starter, relieved Casey Thompson and completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy on his second drive of the game.

    Texas took a 7-3 lead into halftime, but it was a disastrous self-implosion when they returned to the field for the second half. Iowa State would score 27 unanswered points in the second half and completely shut down the Longhorn offense. 

    The Longhorns only managed to muster up 207 yards of total offense to go with two turnovers. The Horns also accumulated 64 yards worth of penalties.

    The Cyclones were led by running back Breece Hall, who ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Iowa State dominated the line of scrimmage in the second half, which proved to be the difference in the game.

    The Longhorns now must focus on next week when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6) to town in hopes of getting one step closer to bowl eligibility. Over the past several weeks, it’s become evident that the Longhorns have areas, particularly in the trenches, that need to be addressed in recruiting. This season, however, still has much at stake as Texas needs to win two of the final three games to secure a bowl bid. 

    The next three games are undoubtedly winnable for the Longhorns, but Coach Sarkisian will need to find a solution for the second-half collapses that have been haunting his team since the Red River Showdown. 

    Photo Recap: Texas @ Iowa State

