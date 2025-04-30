Longhorns Country

Podcast: Arch Manning Not A Top 10 QB? 2026 NFL Draft Projections & More

Arch Manning is already the talk of the 2026 NFL Draft, and its getting out of hand.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning lines up for a snap during the game against Mississippi State
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning lines up for a snap during the game against Mississippi State / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI discuss Greg McElroy's recent list of the Top 10 QBs in college football and Arch Manning's glaring omission from it, a way-too-early 2026 mock draft, and Jaydon Blue's fit with the Dallas Cowboys.

You can listen to the entire episode below:

You can also watch our live stream here:

feed

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football