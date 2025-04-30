Podcast: Arch Manning Not A Top 10 QB? 2026 NFL Draft Projections & More
Arch Manning is already the talk of the 2026 NFL Draft, and its getting out of hand.
In this story:
Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI discuss Greg McElroy's recent list of the Top 10 QBs in college football and Arch Manning's glaring omission from it, a way-too-early 2026 mock draft, and Jaydon Blue's fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
You can listen to the entire episode below:
You can also watch our live stream here:
