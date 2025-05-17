Longhorns Country

Podcast: College Football Playoff Predictions for Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it to their third consecutive College Football Playoff.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it to their third straight College Football Playoff next season during the second year of the 12-team format.

In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI go through bracket predictions for the final CFP bracket for next season, which involves the Longhorns.

Texas made it to the CFP in 2023 during the final year of the four-team format. The Longhorns lost a 37-31 heartbreaker to No. 2 seed Washington before falling in the semifinals again this past season against Ohio State.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Football