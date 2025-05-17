Podcast: College Football Playoff Predictions for Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it to their third consecutive College Football Playoff.
In this story:
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it to their third straight College Football Playoff next season during the second year of the 12-team format.
In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI go through bracket predictions for the final CFP bracket for next season, which involves the Longhorns.
Texas made it to the CFP in 2023 during the final year of the four-team format. The Longhorns lost a 37-31 heartbreaker to No. 2 seed Washington before falling in the semifinals again this past season against Ohio State.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.
Published