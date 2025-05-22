Podcast: Former QB Slams Arch Manning
AUSTIN -- All eyes continue to be on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning headed into his first season as a full-time starter.
In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt ofTexas Longhorns On SI talk about some recent criticism Manning received from former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray during an appearance on SiriusX.
“So all in all, Quinn Ewers had a disappointing season, and it reflected in his draft stock,” Murray said. “If you are so good and everyone has you projected number one pick in the NFL Draft, come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback? If Steve Sarkisian knows what he’s doing and he knows how good their roster is, which I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and a lot of different teams and I asked them, like, what are the top rosters? Ohio State, Texas, probably Georgia."
