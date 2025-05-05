Podcast: Texas Longhorns Add New Backup QB for Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns landed a quarterback out of the transfer portal following the end of spring practice.
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have brought in a new quarterback out of the transfer portal to potentially be the new backup to Arch Manning.
In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt ofTexas Longhorns On SI discuss Texas' addition of Troy transfer quarterback Matthew Caldwell and what it means for the Longhorns ahead of the 2025 season. The episode along includes a discussion about Quinn Ewers' surprising draft slide before landing with the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.
