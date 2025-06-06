Podcast: Texas Longhorns on Verge of History; SEC QB Rankings
The Texas Longhorns softball team has a chance at history against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns softball team has a chance at history Friday night in Oklahoma City against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI talk about the Women's College World Series Final and Texas' shot at bringing home the first championship in softball program history.
The episode also includes a discussion about SEC quarterback rankings, with Texas quarterback Arch Manning being included among a talented group of other passers in the conference.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.
