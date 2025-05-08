Podcast: Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early 2025 Game Predictions
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have wrapped up spring practice but are still four months away from beginning the 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI go through game-by-by predictions with a score for Texas' 2025 season.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.
Here is Texas' schedule:
Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 6 - San Jose State Spartans
Sept. 13 - UTEP Miners
Sept. 20 - Sam Houston Bearkats
Sept. 27 - BYE
Oct. 4 - at Florida Gators
Oct. 11 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 18 - at Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 25 - at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 1 - Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov. 8 - BYE
Nov. 15 - at Georgia Bulldogs
Nov. 22 - Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 29 - Texas A&M Aggies