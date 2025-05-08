Longhorns Country

Podcast: Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early 2025 Game Predictions

The Texas Longhorns have some interesting matchups on their 2025 schedule.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during a game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during a game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have wrapped up spring practice but are still four months away from beginning the 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In the latest episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI go through game-by-by predictions with a score for Texas' 2025 season.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify HERE.

Here is Texas' schedule:

Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sept. 6 - San Jose State Spartans

Sept. 13 - UTEP Miners

Sept. 20 - Sam Houston Bearkats

Sept. 27 - BYE

Oct. 4 - at Florida Gators

Oct. 11 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)

Oct. 18 - at Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 25 - at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov. 1 - Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov. 8 - BYE

Nov. 15 - at Georgia Bulldogs

Nov. 22 - Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov. 29 - Texas A&M Aggies

