Position Preview: Can Ja'Tavion Sanders Make A Splash at TE?

Texas’s 2021 class was one of the more disappointing outcomes of the Herman era. But there was one bright spot that could very well be a game-changer for the Longhorns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders (6’4 and 220 pounds) was listed as the 2021 class’s No.12 player nationally. He will have the opportunity to shine on both ends of the ball, either as a tight end or as an edge-rushing defensive end.

“We’re going to look at him at both [positions], quite frankly,” Sarkisian said during his National Signing Day.

The ‘flex’ pure pass-catching tight end had 63 receptions for 1,161 yards (18.4 yards per reception) and 16 touchdowns as a senior. During his junior season on the defensive side, Sanders finished with 39 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 24 pressures, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.

Cade Brewer, who will return using his extra year of eligibility, was Texas's starting end for the past two seasons. A unique position that was very underutilized by Herman's staff.

Jared Wiley (backup tight end) has clearly been better at catching passes, but Herman always elected to start Brewer. While Brewer and Wiley should both expect to see significant action in the coming season, Sanders will have an opportunity to distinguish himself.

Texas’s new tight ends coach, Jeff Banks, is known as one of the nation’s best. He developed a reputation for developing great tight ends during his stint at Alabama.

With Steve Sarkisian as head coach, the tight end position will likely receive more attention and action.