‘Real Threat’: Sarkisian Praises Texas Tight End Jahleel Billingsley

After an underwhelming 2021 season (5-7 record) under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Football has finally resumed spring practice with hopes of bouncing back.

The Longhorns picked up some key recruits and elite transfer portal talent (most notably Quinn Ewers). Another under-the-radar transfer addition is Jahleel Billingsley, a former Alabama Crimson Tide tight end.

Here’s what Sarkisian had to say about reuniting with the talented tight end:

“Obviously, Jahleel is a real threat in the passing game,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a much more physical player than people would probably think and give him credit for. With Jahleel, it’s all about consistency, and playing at a consistent level. And that’s our job as coaches to try to get him to do that.”

Tight end was considered one of the weaker positions for Sarkisian’s team last season. Now that Cade Brewer has graduated and Jared Wiley is transferring to TCU, the position is up for grabs.

Going forward, Billingsley will be competing with Ja'Tavion Sanders, Gunnar Helm, and Juan Davis for playing time at tight end. This young core is expected to have much more production in a talented offense including Ewers, running back Bijan Robinson, Xavior Worthy, and Isaiah Neyor.

The Chicago native is a senior and will have a decision to make following the conclusions of next season.

