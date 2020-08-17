SI.com
Remembering Texas Longhorns Legend Cedric Benson

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns legend Cedric Benson tragically passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. 

While the one-year anniversary of that day is a somber occasion, it's also an opportunity to celebrate the career of one of the greatest running backs ever to step foot on the Forty Acres. 

Benson was a Texas high school football legend at state power Midland Lee. He rushed for over 3,500 yards and 51 touchdowns in his junior year, leading his team to an undefeated season, state title and the No. 1 ranking in the country. 

Due to his high school accolades, he came to Texas surrounded by tremendous hype. 

It's safe to say he lived up to the billing. 

Benson was a four-time All Big 12 honoree (including two first-team nominations) and was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. 

He was a consensus All American in 2004 and won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's most outstanding running back, in the same season. 

He sits at No. 2 on the Longhorns all-time rushing list. 

He was taken No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft. He went on to have a successful eight-year career in the league, rushing for 6,017 yards and 32 touchdowns including three 1,000-yard seasons from 2009-12. 

Fellow legend Vince Young tweeted out a short highlight collection on Monday morning to pay tribute to his friend and teammate.  

Benson was only 36 at the time of his passing. 

