Report: Big 12 Considering Pushing Back Conference Title Game

Chris Dukes

As we push into a 2020 football season threatened by the spread of the novel coronavirus, Big 12 officials are considering taking steps to help allow for more flexible scheduling. 

The conference is currently considering pushing the title game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 to give all teams a one-week grace period should games be postponed during the season. 

As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby isn't actually a part of these discussions, but confirmed they were happening.  

“I think trying to build in flexibility makes sense. That’s not the decision we’ll make this kind of year,” Bowlsby told the Dallas Morning News. “I hope the season is orderly enough that those kinds of options can be viable. I suspect that we won’t have that luxury.”

Many expect COVID-19 to create interuptions in the 2020 season as the fall has the potential to bring a "second wave" to the country. 

Already 13 Texas football players have tested positive for the virus and are currently being monitored in quarantine. Similar situations have taken place across the country with Kansas State already shutting down football operations due to a high number of positive tests. 

While a week's worth of time wouldn't quell all the uncertainty going into the year, it would certainly give teams a little more wiggle room when it comes to scheduling should something come up. 

