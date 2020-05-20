Report: NCAA Will Allow Players Back on Campus on June 1

College football athletes have been given the green light to return to college football campuses as soon as June 1, albeit with a laundry list of new rules intended to keep players as socially-distanced as possible.

The NCAA Division I Council’s ruling Wednesday to lift a nationwide ban on on-campus activities from June 1 to June 30 will soon have players flooding back to campuses for voluntary workouts. Yahoo's Pete Thamel first reported the news, which was confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and affects activities in football and men's and women's basketball, for now. The workouts are considered voluntary, meaning no on-field coaches can have interaction with athletes, but strength staff members are expected to be able to supervise activity.

In a normal summer, athletes can spend eight hours a week with interaction from the staff—two hours with on-field coaches and six with strength staffers. It’s unclear when programs will be allowed those normal activities. In a story published on SI last week, conference commissioners said consensus had been reached on a six-week training camp that must start by mid-July in order to kick off the season on time, but even before that, players will ready themselves for camp with workouts that are expected to be much different than normal.

What it means for Texas

This is not a guarantee that athletes will be back on the Forty Acres come June 1. Expect both the University of Texas and the Big 12 to come out with specific guidelines in the near future pertaining to how both the conference and school will proceed going forward.

The normally-uniform rules of college athletics aren't likely to reign through the next few months as different areas of the country (or potentially different areas of individual states) deal with varying degrees of infection from the novel coronavirus. There won't be simple answers.

This is still good news, as it paves a path for the return of in-person workouts and keeps everyone on a reasonable timetable to start the season on time.

