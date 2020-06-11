LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

Chris Dukes

Texas safety B.J. Foster suffered a fractured hand recently after punching his car bumper. 

According to a comment from Texas head coach Tom Herman, Foster discovered his car had been damaged without anyone leaving a note. 

Foster expressed his frustration on the incident by punching his car bumper, injuring his hand, according to a report from Orangebloods.com. 

Foster has played in 22 career games with 14 starts at Texas. He had 34 total tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one interception in nine games last year. 

He has 80 career tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and eight passes broken up during his career on the Forty Acres. 

Foster missed contests against Rice, TCU and Oklahoma State due to injuries last season. He was expected to miss spring football practice (had it occurred) after surgery to repair his injured shoulder. 

Foster is the expected starter at strong safety going into the 2020 season. Chris Brown, Tyler Owens and Montrell Estell have all seen playing time in the past with Brown the most likely candidate to see playing time in Foster's stead. 

 Texas players began to return to campus this week with upperclassmen going through the what the program called the "onboarding process". 

That process is expected to continue next week with freshmen and sophomores. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Oklahoma Receiver

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Edmond, Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorn Player Likely to be Selected in MLB Draft

Teams are taking a long look at Texas pitcher Bryce Elder

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Ohio Athlete

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 receiver Kaden Saunders.

Chris Dukes

Two Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Both student athletes are currently self-isolating and families have been notified

Chris Dukes

Texas Among the Favorites in Race for Coveted Top 10 Athlete

The Longhorns made Dasan McCullough top 10 list of schools.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns No. 13 in National Outlet's Preseason Poll

Texas sits just outside the top 10 entering the 2020 season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Colorado Tight End Gunner Helm

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Englewood, Colorado's Gunnar Helm

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Tight End

The Longhorns have extended an offer to Council Bluffs, Iowa's Thomas Fidone

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Softball Great Christa Williams Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The two-time Olympic Gold Medalist led the Longhorns to the Women's College World Series in 1998.

Longhorn Country Staff

Former Women's Basketball Star Kamie Ethridge Nominated for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

The former Olympian led the Longhorns to an NCAA Championship in 1986

Longhorn Country Staff