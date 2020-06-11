Report: Texas' B.J. Foster Suffers Broken Hand

Texas safety B.J. Foster suffered a fractured hand recently after punching his car bumper.

According to a comment from Texas head coach Tom Herman, Foster discovered his car had been damaged without anyone leaving a note.

Foster expressed his frustration on the incident by punching his car bumper, injuring his hand, according to a report from Orangebloods.com.

Foster has played in 22 career games with 14 starts at Texas. He had 34 total tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one interception in nine games last year.

He has 80 career tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and eight passes broken up during his career on the Forty Acres.

Foster missed contests against Rice, TCU and Oklahoma State due to injuries last season. He was expected to miss spring football practice (had it occurred) after surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

Foster is the expected starter at strong safety going into the 2020 season. Chris Brown, Tyler Owens and Montrell Estell have all seen playing time in the past with Brown the most likely candidate to see playing time in Foster's stead.

Texas players began to return to campus this week with upperclassmen going through the what the program called the "onboarding process".

That process is expected to continue next week with freshmen and sophomores.

