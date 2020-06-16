Report: Texas Lifts Wide Receiver's Suspension

Texas may be getting some more help in the wide receiver department.

According to a report from 247Sports, Texas may be getting wide receiver Kennedy Lewis back. The redshirt sophomore was reportedly suspended for the spring semester, but is set to begin on-campus workouts when the team returns on June 22.

Lewis played in a pair of games during his true freshman season, catching one pass for 37 yards against Rice. He came to Texas as the No. 82 receveiver, No. 79 player in the state of Texas and No. 650 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he will likely compete for playing time on the outside along with Michigan transfer Tarik Black, Josh Moore and Kelvontay Dixon. The Longhorns could also try to use Marcus Washington, Al'Vonte Woodard and Troy Omeire at the position.

Jake Smith, Jordan Whittington and true freshman Dajon Harrison are scheduled to play in the slot.

The Longhorns need as much depth as possible as they replace two NFL draftees at the receiver position in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay.

Having a senior quarterback in Sam Ehlinger will certainly help the talented-but-inexperienced group, but new position coach Andre Coleman will be looking for some guys to stand out once players are allowed to work out with coaches next month.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI