LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Report: Texas Lifts Wide Receiver's Suspension

Chris Dukes

Texas may be getting some more help in the wide receiver department. 

According to a report from 247Sports, Texas may be getting wide receiver Kennedy Lewis back. The redshirt sophomore was reportedly suspended for the spring semester, but is set to begin on-campus workouts when the team returns on June 22. 

Lewis played in a pair of games during his true freshman season, catching one pass for 37 yards against Rice. He came to Texas as the No. 82 receveiver, No. 79 player in the state of Texas and No. 650 overall recruit in the 2019 class. 

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he will likely compete for playing time on the outside along with Michigan transfer Tarik Black, Josh Moore and Kelvontay Dixon. The Longhorns could also try to use Marcus Washington, Al'Vonte Woodard and Troy Omeire at the position.

Jake Smith, Jordan Whittington and true freshman Dajon Harrison are scheduled to play in the slot. 

The Longhorns need as much depth as possible as they replace two NFL draftees at the receiver position in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay. 

Having a senior quarterback in Sam Ehlinger will certainly help the talented-but-inexperienced group, but new position coach Andre Coleman will be looking for some guys to stand out once players are allowed to work out with coaches next month. 

 To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Chris Dukes

Jamal Charles, Brian Orakpo Among Texas Alums Supporting Athletes' Calls for Social Change

Several distinguished former Texas athletes have taken to social media to support the current Longhorn players' calls for social change.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Dan Neil Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

The former All American and Super Bowl Champion was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 1996.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Speaks Out on ‘The Eyes of Texas’

Former Texas Longhorn standout Samuel Acho has recently made headlines on social media platforms

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorns Commit Pledges to Auburn

Tight end Landen King was committed to four nearly a month before decommitting in May.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Jumps into Top 10 With Two Big Commits

The verbal pledges of J.D. Coffey and Ishmael Ibraheem push Texas up eight spots from No. 17 to No. 9 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment From Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas' secondary got a big boost today with the verbal commitment from Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get a Commitment From Safety JD Coffey

The four-star safety chose Texas over a host of potential blue-chip suitors

Chris Dukes

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Can Texas land a commitment from one of the state's top cornerbacks?

Chris Dukes