REPORT: Texas Longhorns Showing Interest in North Carolina DT
The Texas Longhorns are making their preparations for their upcoming showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. All eyes are on that game, as the winner will advance to the national championship game against either Notre Dame or Penn State.
While they are focused on their current playoff run, the Longhorns are also pursuing talent for the 2025 season.
Looking ahead to 2025, Texas is widely viewed as one of the top potential contenders. With Arch Manning leading the way, there will be a lot of eyes on the Longhorns.
With that in mind, Texas is showing interest in an intriguing defensive tackle in the NCAA transfer portal.
According to a report from Inside Texas, the Longhorns hosted a visit with North Carolina Tar Heels defensive tackle Travis Shaw on Friday.
Shaw, who is coming off of his third season with North Carolina, is a big body on the line. Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, he would bring a lot more size to the Texas defensive front.
During the 2024 season with the Tar Heels, Shaw ended up recording 26 total tackles and a defended pass. Back in 2023, he totaled 11 tackles and a defended pass.
He hasn't produced the biggest numbers during his time at North Carolina. However, size is something that cannot be tought. Shaw could potentially take his game to the next level with the Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian has built a powerhouse at Texas. They have become one of the most attractive programs in the nation for both recruiting and the transfer portal.
There is no guarantee that the Longhorns will land Shaw, but he would be a nice piece for the defense. Shaw is a name worth keeping a very close eye on in the coming days.
Expect to hear more news about Shaw and other potential visits or a potential commitment in the near future.
