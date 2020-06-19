Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to a report from Jeff Howe of 247Sports.

The will-be senior is leaving the program after a successful career as both a right fielder and a relief pitcher.

As a junior he made four relief appearances during a shortened season and compiled a 5.40 ERA with five strikeouts. He pitched a scoreless inning in his final game of the season against Cal State Fullerton.

As a sophomore he made 20 appearances on the mound and played in 11 games as an outfielder. He finished with a 4.26 ERA with 36 strikeouts and only 16 walks.

He hit .143 with three runs scored and two sac bunts. His cousin Jerrika Chapple was a sprinter for the Longhorns and a four-time Big 12 champion and three-time All American.

The Longhorns face a series of tough decisions going into the 2021 season thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to seniors in spring sports. With a full freshman class coming on board, more attrition and transfers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the baseball program tries to get under scholarship and roster limits. Texas Longhorns SI will stay up to date with roster moves as they hit.

