Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to a report from Jeff Howe of 247Sports. 

The will-be senior is leaving the program after a successful career as both a right fielder and a relief pitcher. 

As a junior he made four relief appearances during a shortened season and compiled a 5.40 ERA with five strikeouts. He pitched a scoreless inning in his final game of the season against Cal State Fullerton. 

As a sophomore he made 20 appearances on the mound and played in 11 games as an outfielder. He finished with a 4.26 ERA with 36 strikeouts and only 16 walks.  

He hit .143 with three runs scored and two sac bunts. His cousin Jerrika Chapple was a sprinter for the Longhorns and a four-time Big 12 champion and three-time All American. 

The Longhorns face a series of tough decisions going into the 2021 season thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to seniors in spring sports. With a full freshman class coming on board, more attrition and transfers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the baseball program tries to get under scholarship and roster limits. Texas Longhorns SI will stay up to date with roster moves as they hit. 

Football

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Linebacker "Does Not Feel Comfortable Representing the University of Texas"

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is the latest Longhorn player to make his voice hear on social media with a message encouraging a move toward equality.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Chris Simms reacts to the Mike Gundy incident

The former Texas quarterback had plenty to say about the current Oklahoma State head coach

Tomer Barazani

13 Texas Longhorn Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Another 10 are currently self-isolating after contact tracing.

Chris Dukes

What the UIL Broadcasting Rules Mean for Texas Football Fans

The governing body for Texas high school football will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night football broadcasts.

Chris Dukes

Report: More Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least one outlet is reporting the number of Texas players positive for COVID-19 has risen to six so far, with a total of 15 players quarantined.

Chris Dukes

UT Interim President Wants to Help Student Athletes Make Changes

Jay Hartzell released a statement to the student athletes currently calling for change on campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Chris Dukes