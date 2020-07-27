Ryan Bujcevski Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

LonghornsCountry
Texas Football junior punter Ryan Bujcevski was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday. It is the second-straight year that Bujcevski has been named to the preseason watch list for the award that annually honors college football’s top punter.

Bujcevski, a Sydney, Australia native, is a third-year punter who has played in 23 games. During his collegiate career, he has punted 95 times for 3,872 yards (40.8 avg) and has a career-long punt of 56 yards. Thirty-four of his punts have been fair caught, 28 downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 12 have traveled at least 50 yards. Bujcevski punted 32 times in nine appearances last season and upped his yards-per-punt average to 41.7 from 40.3 as a true freshman in 2018. Thirteen punts were fair caught, 10 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and three traveled at least 50 yards.

The Ray Guy Award committee will meet in mid-November to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 24. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the three finalists to be announced on Dec. 2. The winner of the 2020 Ray Guy Award will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 10.

