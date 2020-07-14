LonghornsCountry
Sam Ehlinger Named to O'Brien Award Watch List

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list on Wednesday afternoon. 

Ehlinger enters his senior season as the career active leader among all active FBS quarterbacks in completions (571), attempts (879), passing yards (6,955), total offense (8,100) and total touchdowns (80) since the start of the 2018 season.

The award is given to the nation's top quarterback and presented during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 10 on ESPN. 

If Ehlinger were to win it would make him the third Texas Longhorns quarterback to do so.  Earl Campbell won the award in 1977 when the award recognized the top player in the Southwest region. Two Longhorn quarterbacks (Vince Young in 2005, Colt McCoy in 2009) have also won the award. 

Ehlinger's 4,326 yards of total offense in 2019 was the second-most in school history behind only Colt McCoy in 2008. His 39 total touchdowns was good enough for third-most in school history. He was second in school history in 2018 with 41 total scores. He's the only player in the FBS to score at least 50 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing scores in the last two seasons. 

Many are expecting even bigger numbers from Ehlinger in 2020 as he pairs with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich. Yurcich helped mentor Justin Fields to a Heisman finalist season a year ago. 

