Sam Ehlinger Praises Freshman Bijan Robinson

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been around the Forty Acres long enough to see some talented players come and go, but even he can't help but sit back and watch freshman Bijan Robinson do his thing in practice on occasion.

"Bijan is obviously an incredible talent," Ehlinger said. "(He's a) freak athlete  He gets the ball and sometimes I'm just like, 'I just want to watch him.' I just want to watch him run. It's just really, really fun to watch." 

Ehlinger isn't the only one to comment on Robinson's playmaking ability. Head coach Tom Herman had high praise for his young back last week as well. 

"He's what they’re supposed to look like," Herman said after the team's first practice on Friday. "He’s 18 going on 24."

Many consider to be the gem of the Longhorns 2020 recruiting class. The five-star running back out of Tuscon, Arizona was the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player in his home state and No. 15 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports.

As much attention as Robinson has already garnered, he's just a piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Texas running back room in 2020. Keaontay Ingram is coming off strong finish to 2019 and true sophomore Roschon Johnson is looking strong after his first full offseason at the position. 

"What an incredible running back room that we have," Ehlinger said. "It'll be really fun this year to watch those guys do their thing."

