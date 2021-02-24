Sam Ehlinger's NFL Draft dream is closer than expected

One week down in Mobile might be Sam Ehlinger's ticket to the NFL in a COVID-19 year

Sam Ehlinger doesn't leave anything up to chance. He leaves it up to higher power.

Ehlinger still can remember last December when looking to decide on his future. Would Tom Herman return to Austin after another disappointing Big 12-less Championship title?

Was Texas even close to being "back", the way he proclaimed down in New Orleans two years prior after a win against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl?

Plenty of questions, little answers.

It's certainly weighed on Ehlinger's shoulders when looking to decide on his future with the program entering the team's bowl game against Colorado.

Many viewed the state of Ehlinger's news as a tough process. In reality, it wasn't. Now, the hopeful gunslinger embarks on the next chapter of his career.

That future? The NFL.

READ MORE: Cowboys Legend Aikman Visits Longhorns Campus

"I would say it's a unique situation," Ehlinger said. "I relied heavily on the people in my circle so the decision was relatively easy."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ravishing through the world as lockdown approaches it's one-year anniversary, the NCAA allowed players to opt-out for the impending season. They also allowed players to return for an extra year of eligibility.

Four years could have been five for Ehlinger, who currently sits fourth all-time in program history with 27 wins. The Longhorns would have needed to go undefeated under Steve Sarkisan for the Austin native to be just three wins behind Colt McCoy.

Instead, Ehlinger faces a new challenge; proving GM and scouts he's worthy of a selection when the clock is running in April's draft.

"So much of the pre draft process is so much uncertainty because team's don't really want to show their hands or how they feel about certain player," Ehlinger said. "It's kind of like inside trader secret."

There's positives and negatives throughout the process of making a dream come true. Ehlinger can remember a team not really needing to ask him much because the tape speaks for itself.

However, in way way does the tape speak?

READ MORE: 2022 QB Texas Commit to Play in Polynesian All-Star Bowl

Does the arm strength match what's needed at the next level? What about the accuracy? Footwork is essential in today's game adding a speed element under center.

New era, new process.

Senior Bowl send-off

In year's past, the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. was considered an All-Star game amongst the best talent surrounding College Football. In 2021, it was more than that.

It was an audition. A lone audition up until Pro Day. With COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of the 2021 NFL Combine, this could be player's one and only shot for personal time with scouts and coaches.

Ehlinger wasn't missing out. Less than a month after his announcement, he was down at Hancock Whitney Stadium, slinging it like he never took off.

"Without the combine, those interviews with GM's and decision makers aren't necessarily going to happen," Ehlinger said. "That was very important."

Another step with the Senior Bowl is the ability to adapt to an NFL cadence. Transitions that run smooth better a quarterback's chances of playing early.

Those that struggle are lucky to hear their name called in the draft, let alone ever see the playing field.

READ MORE: Sam Ehlinger Wins Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

For Ehlinger, resetting his college mindset prepare a typical practice at the next level might give him the edge entering Pro Day later this year.

"Learning an NFL offense and being around the verbage and picking up on those things was such an incredible experience," Ehlinger said. "I'm so glad the Senior Bowl was able to make that happen."

Ehlinger recalls meeting with general managers. They spoke for several minutes, impressed with his potential. The next time he hears their voice, it could be congratulating him on being drafted.

Texas Forever

Two months used to feel like a breeze. Now, drags itself towards the finish line. Ehlinger's life has changed since his declaration for the NFL. And in a whirlwind of time, his life is already entered a new chapter.

Ehlinger spends his days out in Fort Worth, working out and training at APEC Sports Facility, a gym designed to help prospects prepare for the NFL. Instead of studying books for his degree, he's studying books on plays that could transcend his game.

And film? Any quarterback understands the value of a film session. He spends his days breaking down film, mentally preparing for what is next.

Said Ehlinger: "I've actually started breaking down every NFL offense. I'm just trying to learn each system and tendencies, personnel. I plan to watch every single snap from the 2020 season .

"I've learned a lot so far."

His heart though will always remain close to home inside of Austin but his mind is set for his future.

The day will come at a later date for Ehlinger to reflect back on his time in Texas. What memory will he pick? Is there one that will stand out down the line?

All for another time, now it's time to work.

Ehlinger prides himself of leaving programs in better hands than when he entered them. During his days at Westlake, the Chaparrals never could get over the hump.

They recently won back-to-back state titles following Ehlinger's departure.

Now, he's hopeful a bit of that luck he left in high school will remain inside DKR for the next batch of Texas stars to finally finish what he started.

Be back.

"I'm looking forward to watching Texas win some championships in the next few years," Ehlinger said.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Sweeps Season Series Over Jayhawks in 75-72 OT Win

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.